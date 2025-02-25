Knicks' Josh Hart Responds to Flop Fine
New York Knicks star Josh Hart didn't find the NBA's somewhat-wicked act to be a real pain.
The Knicks lacked substance on a crucial weekend that stretched to Monday, which revealed that Hart would be charged $2,000 for a flop in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. It was one of many insults the Knicks have endured over the 72 hours, which have also seen New York drop consecutive one-sided decisions against the Eastern Conference leaders from Boston and Cleveland.
Though charged more than a nickel, Hart took his fine in stride, proving he and his trademark sense of humor were still here despite the blooper with a humorous statement on X.
"Dang no Oscar for me," Hart said, capping his post off with a laughing emoji and referencing the annual film awards ceremony set to be held in Los Angeles on March 2.
Monday's fine shows that Hart is still ways off from competing with celebrity Knicks fan Timothee Chalamet. Fortunately for New York, Hart has been anything but a complete unknown in a career-best season.
Despite the Knicks' weekend struggles, Sunday's heartbreaker in Boston at least offered the return of Hart, who came back to the hardwood after a two-game absence enforced by knee soreness. He was one of the few silver linings of Sunday's defeat, falling one assist short of a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns united for all the scoring in a 32-12 run in the third quarter, one that helped shrink the Knicks' deficit from 27 to four in the second half before Boston ran away with the finale.
Had Hart gotten an unexpected call from the Academy, the timing would've been almost perfect: the Knicks are due to begin a five-game Western road trip on March 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the meantime, New York will look to get back on track against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!