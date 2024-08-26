Tom Thibodeau's Nephew Joins Knick Staff
The New York Knicks remain a family business.
Nick Thibodeau, the nephew of head coach Tom, announced on his social media channels that he will be joining the Knicks' NBA staff as an assistant video coordinator. The younger Thibodeau previously embedded himself in the Knicks' organization as a player development intern and he later worked with the most recent Summer League group (h/t The Strickland and Kris Pursiainen).
Nick Thibodeau has spent time with several Connecticut high school programs, including Berlin and Xavier. He has also been listed as the head coach of the Connecticut Falcons' AAU team based in Middletown.
In more local affairs, he has served as an assistant for the New York Renaissance amateur club. Some of their recent reps, such as Tyler Betsey, Naasir Cunningham, and Dylan Harper have respectively moved onto major schools Cincinnati, Alabama, and Rutgers.
Nick joins his uncle's staff after one of the most notable campaigns of his lengthy NBA career: despite injuries eating away at the Knicks' primary men, he guided the team to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. If this offseason is any indication, Nick will have plenty of time to learn under his uncle, as Tom signed a three-year extension that will keep him at the helm of the Knicks through 2028.
Barring disaster, the Thibodeau are set to partake in a season that will prove to be a historic landmark in Knicks terms: Tom is set to be the first Knicks head coach to reach his fifth season at the Manhattan helm since Jeff Van Gundy did so in 1999-2000.
Taking relatives to work is hardly anything new with the Knicks: Jalen Brunson's highly-touted and celebrated Knicks tenured has been staged alongside his father Rick, who was hired as an assistant coach on Thibodeau's staff shortly before his son signed a four-year, $104 million contract during the summer of 2022.
