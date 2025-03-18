Tracy Morgan Suffers Medical Emergency at Knicks Game
The New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat endured a delay of about 10 minutes after a fan seated courtside vomited on the court. Numerous eyewitness accounts identified the fan as actor and longtime Knicks fan Tracy Morgan.
The MSG Networks broadcast stated that the unusual delay, just before the midway mark of the third period, was caused by a "medical" situation. Fans at the game posted a video of Morgan's exit on X, and some claimed that the "Saturday Night Live" star was bleeding from his nose. Morgan was removed from the game in a wheelchair and presumably went off to get further medical attention.
A Brooklyn native, Morgan has been a mainstay in the Madison Square Garden courtside seats for several years. The "30 Rock" star has dealt with several health problems over the years, including diabetes and alcohol issues that led to a kidney transplant in 2010. In 2023, Morgan claimed he began going to Knicks games in 1981 and has been a frequent MSG visitor ever since, sticking with the team through good time and bad.
"I’m not a fair-weather fan. I’m with the good, bad and ugly," Morgan, 56, told Angela Barbuti of the New York Post. "I’m always going to be a fan. I’m a New Yorker. I’m a New York fan.”
The Knicks lead Miami during the time of the delay.
