Two Former Knicks Lead France Over Japan

Former New York Knicks Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina are helping France to victory.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) walks off the court during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Two former New York Knicks are celebrating tonight after France beat Japan 94-90 in their second pool play match in Group B at the Paris Olympics.

Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina helped lead France to another win to improve to 2-0 in Group B.

France nearly lost, however, when they were trailing by four points with just seconds to go. Matthew Strazel made a 3-pointer while he was fouled by Yuki Kawamura on an assist from Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert. Strazel made the free throw to tie the game and it sent the two teams to overtime.

In the extra five minutes, France outscored Japan 10-6 to pull out the victory.

Fournier was one of the leading scorers with 14 points while the aforementioned hero Strazel had 17. Reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama led the French with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes of action. Ntilikina added three points in 13 minutes off the bench.

For Japan, Kawamura had a game-high 29 points while Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura added 24 of his own. Big man Josh Hawkinson joined them in double figures with 16 points.

France is one of the favorites in the tournament, but this near loss from Japan should be a wake-up call for them. The loss means Japan must win their third and final game against Brazil in order to have any kind of chance at advancing to the quarterfinals in the tournament.

If Germany beats Brazil in Tuesday afternoon's match, they will clinch a spot in the quarterfinals and face off against the Germans on Friday for the top spot in Group B. Tipoff for France's game on Friday against Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

