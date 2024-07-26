All Knicks

Knicks Lose Rookie Star in Re-Draft

Tyler Kolek was an early second-round pick, but the New York Knicks guard has critics thinking he should have been in the first round.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart talks to guard Tyler Kolek (11) during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks were considering using one of their two first-round picks on Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek in last month's NBA Draft.

While the Knicks opted to go in a different direction, they still had their sights on him, trading up to the No. 34 spot in the second round with the Portland Trail Blazers to take him.

Kolek shined in the Las Vegas Summer League, proving people why he should have been a first-round pick. He convinced CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone, who placed him at No. 28 to the Phoenix Suns in his way-too-early 2024 NBA redraft.

"I don't dislike the pick Phoenix originally made in selecting Dunn but I do like the fit Kolek brings to the Suns just a smidge more. The idea of pairing his playmaking and vision with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would've been killer," Boone writes.

Instead of taking Kolek in the first round, the Knicks opted to take French forward Pacome Dadiet. The 18-year-old has a lot of potential, but he was not sent to the Knicks in the exercise. Instead, Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (who went to the Toronto Raptors at No. 19 overall), went to the Knicks with the 25th pick.

"Walter was the No. 19 pick on draft night so the Knicks get a value here in the redraft at No. 25 with a shooting guard who presents good size, an excellent shooting acumen and ranginess to boot," Boone writes.

In five Summer League games, Kolek averaged 9.6 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks. His seven assists per game ranked seventh at Summer League. The only players who had better averages were Grayson Murphy, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Stevens, Rob Dillingham and Pat Spencer.

Kolek has already had quite the first impression, but he is far from done. He's got a lot of work to do to be considered a good NBA player, but his expectations are only going to grow from here.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

