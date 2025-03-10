Two Knicks Star Must Step Up Without Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns over the offseason to be complements to Jalen Brunson, but now with his injury, they need to take the lead role.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney stresses the need for Towns and Bridges to step up with Brunson out for at least two weeks as he nurses an ankle injury.
"Towns, to his credit, has been excellent this season," Maloney writes.
"He's averaging 24.2 points, a career-high 13.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 52.6% from the field and 41.9% from behind the arc. Of course, all the attention that Brunson draws has made Towns' life easy at times. Now, the Knicks will need even a bit more from him without the benefit of playing alongside one of the best guards in the league. Is he up to the task?
"As for Bridges, this is his time to show why the Knicks traded five first-round picks to get him. His overall numbers -- 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists -- have been fine, but he's been inconsistent, especially with his outside shooting.
"For example, he scored just six points on six shots in the loss to the Lakers, and since the start of February, he's putting up 13.8 points and shooting 28.8% from downtown. Some of that is a result of playing alongside Brunson and Towns, which has relegated him to third-option status. Even so, you would hope for a bit more from Bridges at times. Now is one of those times."
Towns and Bridges have been No. 1 options in their previous stops, so this isn't too tall of a task for either of them, but they need to come through at a critical time for the Knicks as they find themselves in the middle of a long Western Conference road trip against teams that need wins to remain in the hunt for their respective goals.
The Knicks are back on the floor tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings, where Bridges and Towns should star for New York. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!