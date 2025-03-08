Knicks Could Struggle After Jalen Brunson's Injury

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could be in trouble with Jalen Brunson's injury.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks could be in trouble after star point guard Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of the lineup for several weeks.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey is concerned for the Knicks after Brunson's injury.

"The New York Knicks just closed out their week with about as impressive a loss as a team can have. They pushed the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers to overtime (in L.A.) but fell short after Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury in the closing minutes," Bailey writes.

"Two nights before, they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

"... New York has a more impressive season-long body of work than Golden State. And thinking back to our criteria in the intro, the Knicks, who play in the East, probably still have a slightly better chance at winning it all.

"But if Brunson is out for a bit, this top-five spot may not be safe."

The Knicks will be tested on the road against teams that they are probably better than on paper, but could struggle against these squads as they prepare for life without Brunson, which hopefully won't be longer than a few weeks.

The Knicks can only hope that Brunson's injury won't hurt their potential playoff run. If he only needs to rest for a few weeks, the Knicks can let him heal and hope that they can keep their No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

If he is out for longer, this could result in the Knicks rushing him back, and that could cause problems for Brunson and the team in the long run.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

