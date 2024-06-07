Warriors Forward Named Knicks Target
The New York Knicks are less than a month away from free agency, and while they will look to bring back their own in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, they might also sign some outsiders.
Among the players the team could target is Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric.
"Assuming the Knicks wind up needing a backup center, they should give Dario Šarić a look. He would give this position group some different dimensions with his perimeter shooting and quick processing. His per-36-minutes stats from this season were fully loaded with 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 threes, per Basketball-Reference, and he enhanced those numbers with his efficient-as-usual 46.6/37.6/84.9 shooting slash," Bleacher Report writes.
Saric, 30, averaged eight points per game in 64 appearances with the Warriors this past season. Despite being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Saric didn't debut in the NBA until the 2016-17 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Since then, Saric has bounced around the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Warriors.
He'll likely only be seeking a one-year deal worth the minimum or just above it, and the Knicks could look to ink him to that kind of contract if they strike out on some of their own free agents.
