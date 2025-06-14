Warriors Star Sounds Off on Knicks HC Job, Offers Candidate
The New York Knicks are looking for a new head coach, and everyone is offering their opinion on the matter.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green chimed in on the NBA's lone head coaching vacancy, and he believes he has the solution for the Knicks.
Green thinks former Knicks player Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) should be the team's next head coach.
“When I look at the Knicks and I take a step back, I’m like, yo, they have to have someone as the coach that is respected amongst the players that they play, but that’s also respected amongst the players that they have on their team or they’re going to make a big mistake,” Green said on his podcast.
“So when I look at it, and I’ll be honest with you, when you threw your name in the hat I’m like, I never knew Metta was going to coach. But when I look at their situation they need someone like you.”
Green thinks the former Knicks forward and 19-year NBA veteran fits the bill for what New York needs.
“When people have never won a championship they don’t understand the value of that thing,” Green said, “which is how important it is that the people that walk past your bench have respect for your bench.”
The potential coaching candidate played 29 games for the Knicks in the 2013-14 campaign in one of the final seasons of his career. He played two more seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2015-17 before retiring.
He spent the bulk of his career playing for the Indiana Pacers, where he was the focal point of the "Malice at the Palace" brawl that got him suspended for 86 games. He also won the 2010 NBA Finals with the Lakers.
Artest brings a lot of experience to the table, and the Knicks would benefit from having a player like him lead the team.
