Should Knicks Re-Sign P.J. Tucker?
The New York Knicks are getting ready for a busy summer ahead, and they will have many decisions to make in regards to the future of their team.
Some matters are big, like finding a potential star to join the rotation to give the Knicks a better foundational core, and others are small, like trying to figure out what to do in regards to P.J. Tucker.
Tucker, 40, announced his intentions of continuing to play ahead of the 2025-26 season. The former second-round pick was selected in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, and after several years overseas and around the league, Tucker still wants a spot on an NBA roster next season.
The Knicks gave him a chance on a 10-day contract back in March, and they eventually signed him for the rest of the season. Tucker was received positively by his teammates, which could lead the Knicks to bring him back on a new contract.
"Shoutout to PJ Tucker, for making sure we're up, we're talking," Hart said after the team's Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics.
"He brought that championship pedigree to us and he deserved a big shoutout ... He's just someone that always talks to us. He's a champion and he's bringing that mentality."
The Knicks will have a different philosophy next season after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, but veterans like Tucker will always be important, especially for a contending team like the Knicks.
The Indiana Pacers have had 37-year-old James Johnson on the roster for the past three seasons, and he's played a combined 39 games. Udonis Haslem was idle on the Miami Heat bench for years as a mentor for his younger teammates before eventually hanging it up at age 42.
Tucker can play that role too, and after his collaboration with the Knicks this past season, the two sides could be a good fit to continue a marriage into 2025-26.
