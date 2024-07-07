WATCH: Former Knick Ejected From Pre-Olympic Friendly
Thanks in part to the involvement of a former New York Knick, a pre-Olympic basketball exhibition between France and Germany was anything but friendly.
Former Knicks shooter Evan Fournier was at the center of an altercation when the two European sides met in Cologne. During late second period action, Fournier engaged in a heated tangle-up with current Brooklyn Net Dennis Schroder on a drive. Schroder appeared to go for Fournier's neck in the aftermath but Fournier got to his first, leading both sides to get in each other's faces.
The exchange was captured by basketball highlight account Statline on Instagram. Cooler heads prevailed before anything drastic went down but Fournier was ejected for his role in the extracurriculars.
Les Bleus recovered from Fournier's departure and then some: behind a dominant effot from reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (25 points in just over 19 minutes), France took home a 90-66 decision. Schroder was one of only two Germans to reach double-figures, leading Die Mannschaft with 23 points in defeat.
Fournier's NBA future is in flux after his New York tenure mercifully ended with a trade to the Detroit Pistons at last season's deadline. The 31-year-old averaged 7.2 points in 29 appearances after the deal but Detroit opted not to pick up the option on his contract, making him a free agent.
Prior to Saturday's exhibition, a report from longtime insider Marc Stein stated that Fournier intends to latch onto an Association squad despite interest from several European clubs.
Time will tell if Fournier and Schroder's get-together has any lasting implications: the French and Germans have been placed in the same group (alongside Japan and a team to be determined) for men's basketball play at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The rematch will serve as the Group B finale on Aug. 2.
