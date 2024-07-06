WATCH: Knicks Center Working Out with Former Star
The New York Knicks are looking to see more from backup big man Jericho Sims in the upcoming season, so he's looking to train extra hard during the offseason.
That's why Sims is training with former NBA star and Knicks point guard Mike Bibby this offseason.
Bibby captioned his Instagram story with "Something Brewing!!!!!!!" showing that Sims may be improving and can be the Knicks backup center when the season rolls along.
Bibby, 46, is a Cherry Hill, New Jersey native, so he is around the area. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. His dad, Henry, was a fourth-round pick by the Knicks in 1972 after winning three consecutive college championships with UCLA in the John Wooden golden era. He continued his win streak by grabbing a championship ring with the Knicks in his rookie year in 1973. Mike followed in his dad's footsteps by playing for the Knicks in the 2011-12 season, the final year of his 14-year career.
Mike was best known for his years with the Sacramento Kings, where he was the starting point guard from 2001-08. He led the offense for some of those fantastic Kings teams in the early 2000's. He has dabbled into coaching in his post-playing career, which links him to training Sims this offseason.
After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder when he signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the team, Sims had his deal guaranteed for the upcoming season.
Sims, who turns 26 in October, made 45 appearances for the Knicks this past season, mostly in garbage time. He averaged just two points per game for the team, playing 13 minutes per contest.
The Knicks are looking to sign a veteran center to help their depth, but with most of the optimal replacements already signing elsewhere in free agency, New York may have to rely on Sims for an upgraded role in the upcoming season. If he can apply what Bibby is teaching him and fulfill the expectations from the former point guard, the Knicks should be just fine at the center position.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!