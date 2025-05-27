WATCH: Knicks Star OG Anunoby Endures Awkward Conference
OG Anunoby's performance for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals literally left questioners speechless.
Anunoby set perhaps one of the more unusual records in NBA postseason history on Sunday night, lasting less than 30 seconds at the postgame podium after the Knicks earned a 106-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers, getting on the board in the best-of-seven national semifinal set. The imported ex-Toronto Raptor glanced awkward as a staffer asked if anyone had any questions and, when none present took up the offer, Anunoby shuffled off.
While the often-stoic Anunoby probably wasn't too offended and the spotlight was effectively stolen by others (such as fourth quarter heroes Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns), he certainly carries his share of storylines in this series.
For example, Anunoby is back facing the Pacers after missing most of last year's conference semifinal set due to a strained hamstring. His unique two-way skillset has certainly kept this current affair close while Indiana has had several opportunities to pull away. Anunoby is also back on Hoosier State hardwood after previously repping Indiana University in Bloomington on the collegiate level.
Even on Sunday, Anunoby made his share of contributions, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 from the field, most of that tally built on a quartet of triples. Anunoby also had the assists on what became the game-winning floater from Jalen Brunson, one that created a 100-98 New York lead with 77 seconds remaining. Anunoby is also shooting over 51 percent from the field as he seeks to return to the NBA Finals after missing his first victorious trip with health issues in Ontario in 2019.
“His impact on both sides of the ball is huge,” Brunson said earlier in this series, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “Obviously, defensively, everyone knows what he can do, but offensively, it’s the same thing. When he’s able to have big games on both sides of the ball, we’re gonna hopefully win more times than we don’t. He’s obviously a big part of what we do.”
