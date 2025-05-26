Knicks' Latest Comeback Sets NBA Landmark
The New York Knicks are perhaps defining comeback season better than Drake ever could.
Those who exit or turn off Knick playoff games early, no matter the margin, risk missing NBA history. The Knicks whipped up a new batch of historic nuggets on Sunday night, which saw them erase a 20-point deficit en route to a 106-100 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Not only did the Knicks pick up their first ECF victory since 2000 but the modern Manhattanites now stand in a league of their own among Association playoff competitors: once Sunday's clock hit zeroes, the Knicks revealed that their group was the first to win three games where they trailed by at least 20 since at least 1997, when play-by-play data began to be compiled.
What's even more fascinating about an already-monumental stat is that each of the three wins to date have come on the road: the Knicks previously busted Boston in similar fashion twice in Beantown, setting the tone for the monumental upset that placed them in the ECF.
"I know you guys roll your eyes when I say no lead is safe, but no lead is safe," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said when queried about the accomplishment, per video from SNY. "I think, with the three-point shot, people make up ground quickly. Pace of the game, make up ground quickly. You see comebacks all the time and if you let up just a little bit, that's what happens."
"So you've got to win games different ways. Obviously, you'd prefer to play from a lead. But whatever it is that you have to do, that's what you have to do to get the win."
To Thibodeau's points, New York indeed flipped the script on Indiana when it came to both outside shooting and pace of play in the second half.
Trailing by 13 at intermission, the Knicks shot 6-of-13 with an extra point on the line over the latter 24 while allowing Indiana to sink only 2-of-12. After the Knicks let up 14 fast break points in the first two periods, the Pacers could muster just two in the same time frame, allowing the Knicks to slink back into the game without much warning.
The Knicks have certainly been anything but boring in their latest postseason trip: of the Knicks' 15 postseason games to date, just under half (7) have been decided be a one-possession margin (three-points or less). They're the eighth team in NBA playoff history to reach that tally and are 5-2 in such showings.
