Watch: New York Legends Congratulate Knicks' Jalen Brunson
Good luck with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson ... captains' orders.
Officially minted as the 36th captain of the Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, Brunson received well wishes from past and present metropolitan superstars that have likewise donned a C. The video featured a dozen such leaders, including Knicks legends Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Allan Houston.
"We know it's more than a title, it's a calling, it's an honor, it's a mission," Houston said in his portion. "We know you're built for it, and you're made for it. (We) look forward to seeing the platform that you've laid for so many and that people are also going to stand on after you. So keep doing it, and God bless."
Also included was another famous NYC captain who wore No. 11 like Brunson in Mark Messier, who played two stints with the New York Rangers, the Knicks' icy MSG roommates. Fellow Blueshirt leader and 1994 Stanley Cup champion Brian Leetch was also featured, as were fellow bearers of blue Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, and Justin Tuck of the New York Giants.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also made an appearance, as did baseball stars John Franco, Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge, and David Wright.
Frazier rounded out the lineup and offered perhaps the finest compliment: comparisons to the late Knicks legend Willis Reed.
"Both of you guys are lefties, have a tenacious work ethic, are always sharing and caring, (and have a) team-first concept," Frazier lauded. "We love and adore that about you, man, I'm sure (Reed) is smiling down on you as well. Keep doing what you're doing, I admire your style! I want you to stay healthy this season and all the best to you and the Knicks. Let's go Jalen, let's go Knicks!"
Brunson's official introduction was bookended by special tributes on "GardenVision," the massive MSG video board that hangs over centercourt on Knicks games nights.
Before he took the microphone, Brunson was introduced with a video narrated by another former captain in Patrick Ewing. Though Brunson frequently cited the team nature of his latest accomplishment, he was clearly humbled by the metropolitan royalty that took in Thursday's occasion. In addition to Ewing, several other Knicks stars like Houston and John Starks were on hand, as were his current teammates like Keita Bates-Diop, Mikal Bridges, Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims.
"It's really cool," Brunson said of Thursday's productions in a conference televised on MSG Network. "Walking into this I knew kind of what it'd be but I didn't know what it would entail. All the videos and (Ewing) being there, just seeing so many faces I didn't think that I would see, it's really cool."
