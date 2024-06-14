All Knicks

What Drew Maurice Cheeks to Knicks?

Reports out of Chicago indicate that Maurice Cheeks' move to the New York Knicks was a personal matter.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Nov 19, 2013; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Maurice Cheeks talks to point guard Peyton Siva (34) in the second half against the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2013; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Maurice Cheeks talks to point guard Peyton Siva (34) in the second half against the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It would appear that Don Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks made Maurice Cheeks an offer he couldn't refuse.

Cheeks is reportedly the latest addition to the Knicks' bench, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that he accepted an assistant coach's role with the team on Thursday night. Further information about Cheeks' move has emerged in another report, this one from Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Feb 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks (l) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) talk during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks (l) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) talk during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

"Cheeks planned to stay with the Bulls, but the compelling opportunity to coach in New York prevailed on a personal and professional level, sources confirmed to Johnson," NBC Sports Chicago's Ryan Taylor wrote. "Cheeks has family in the New York area and the Knicks made him a strong offer ... Cheeks and Thibodeau have never teamed up before with the latter as a head coach. But they were both assistants in Philadelphia with the 76ers between 1994-96."

According to Johnson, Cheeks, who just wrapped up his fourth season as a Chicago assistant under head coach Billy Donovan, sought a move away from the Bulls' bench but intended to stay in the Windy City in an advisory/front office role. He changed his mind, however, once the Knicks came calling and will extend his coaching career to a third decade.

Returning to New York presents a more conventional kind of homecoming for Cheeks, who played 107 games of a Hall of Fame career with the Knicks between 1990 and 1991. Cheeks joins a staff that also features fellow former Knicks Rick Brunson and Othella Harrington. In addition to his assistant tenures, Cheeks also boasts head coaching experience with the Portland Trail Blazers (2001-05), Philadelphia 76ers (2005-08), and Detroit Pistons (2013-14).

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News