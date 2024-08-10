What Knicks' Jalen Brunson Learned From Aaron Judge
Pinstripes and point guards don't often mix, but a brief meeting between Jalen Brunson and Aaron Judge is bridging the gap between New York Knicks and Yankees fans.
Brunson, fresh off signing a discounted contract extension to remain in New York for the long-term, met with Judge shortly before the Yankees did battle with the New York Mets in The Bronx on July 24. Little did anyone know that the two would indirectly cross paths again in August: last week, Brunson was named captain of the Knicks,the 36th in franchise history, mirroring Judge's own title with the Bronx Bombers.
Brunson was officially crowned captain at an event at Madison Square Garden on Thursday and the proceedings opened with a Q&A hosted by MSG Network's Alan Hahn. If Brunson and Judge continue to reign over New York sports, Brunson knows that he took at least one lesson from July's crossover.
"Maybe (don't) stand so close to in this time," the 6-2 Brunson said of being by the 6-7 Judge. "It looks like we should switch professions."
While the Knicks could perhaps use Judge's height in the interior, he's perfectly content on his own long-term deal in New York, a nine-year, $360 million tally signed in 2022. Fresh off his fourth consecutive All-Star Game appearance, Judge currently leads Major League Baseball in home runs, runs batted in, and on-base percentage.
Brunson didn't get to talk to Judge as long as he would've liked but told Hahn that he has admired what he has done in the captaincy and will look to emulate it now that he has the same honor in Manhattan.
"He's a great guy," Brunson said. "(I see) from afar how his teammates think of him, how he's he's a hard worker, how he puts the team first and, most importantly, what his teammates think of him ... He's he's a leader because of his actions, and how hard he works and all that stuff."
Judge later appeared in a recorded video shown on MSG's "GardenVision," one where several past and present New York captains wished Brunson well in his new role.
"Incredible accomplishment, my man," Judge said. "Just the way you play the game, your heart and hustle, your grit day in and day out, man, it's the reason why you're the captain and you represent the city so well. Best of luck!"
Judge's Yankees are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they face a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers (1:05 p.m. ET, YES).
