What's Next For Knicks After Mikal Bridges Extension?
The New York Knicks are making moves after signing Mikal Bridges to a four-year extension worth $150 million.
The deal is New York's biggest move of the offseason, but the Knicks still have work to do after extending Bridges until the 2029-30 season.
CBS Sports contributor James Herbert laid out what the Knicks still have to do in the second half of the offseason.
"The Knicks added Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, but they still have only 12 players under contract. No. 51 pick Mohamed Diawara will sign with New York rather than staying in Cholet, according to the French team, but that could be a two-way contract," Herbert wrote.
"Could Ben Simmons be an option? He's been linked to the Knicks, and, if coach Mike Brown wants to play faster and diversify the offense, maybe he's worth a shot. It would be simpler to integrate a playmaker like Malcolm Brogdon, though, and three guards who finished the season in New York —Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Delon Wright — remain unsigned. Precious Achiuwa is still out there, too."
"The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron and are $3.7 million away from it. ... New York is still looking for a lead assistant, by the way."
The Knicks aren't done, but getting Bridges under a contract extension should have them chilled out for a bit. That was the biggest item left on their to-do list and now they can look at adding the ancillary pieces they need.
The team still needs 2-3 more players and Mike Brown needs to fill out the rest of his staff.
Every move for the Knicks will be key in shaping how next season will go. Considering the fact the Knicks are contenders in the Eastern Conference, these moves could have more weight than others heading into the start of training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!