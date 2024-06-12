Who Is Knicks' Next Coach? 5 (Early) Possibilities
When it comes to their head coaching spot, the New York Knicks have captured rare peace and stability.
The team's roster may shift once the NBA offseason officially gets underway but the Knicks seem more than content to press forward with Tom Thibodeau holding the flag. Barring disaster, Thibodeau will become the first Knicks boss to make it to his fifth season since Jeff Van Gundy and many expect him to become the latest member of the eight-figure brotherhood amongst his peers.
Though Thibodeau's spot is ... or at the very least well should be ... secure, the NBA's recent coaching carousel, one that has reportedly involved Madison Square Garden winners, should give the Knicks a bit of pause when it comes to their future. After last season's magnum opus, Thibodeau should get to finish his metropolitan career on his own terms. But the recent shockwaves on the coaching scene at least begs the questions: who's next?
(List in alphabetical order)
Kenny Atkinson
Atkinson, currently an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, is reportedly one of the finalists for the Cleveland Cavaliers' lingering vacancy. The role of J.B. Bickerstaff's successor isn't exactly a desireable one: Cleveland mortgaged a good bit of its future to bring Mitchell in and there's doubt ove whether he accepts a long-term deal. Even if Mitchell stays, there will be pressure to win immediately, which could have Atkinson starting the process all over again.
Atkinson, formerly a Knicks assistant, posted respectable results at the helm of the Brooklyn Nets before his curious departure just before the inflation of the Walt Disney World bubble. He's been biding his time ever since, serving as an assistant in both the Bay Area and Los Angeles interviews for top spots began to trickle in again.
Beyond the assistant tenure, Atkinson and the Knicks do have a bit of history, as he was reportedly one of the top candidates befoer Thibodeau's hire at the start of the decade. When things got hairy for Thibodeau at the onset of the 2022-23 campaign, an anonymous league executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that Atkinson was expected to be "at the top of the list" when potential successors weer discussed.
Johnnie Bryant
Time will tell what becomes of the Knicks' free agents, but a report from Brian Windhorst of ESPN hints at some good news for one potential departure: according to Windhorst, the Knicks' current associate head coach was not on the immediate shortlist of finalists for the aforementioned top job in Cleveland, a surprising development considering his familiarity with supposed franchise face Mitchell from their days in Utah.
With only two vacancies left (Cleveland, LA Lakers), the Knicks can perhaps breathe easy knowing they'll likely have Bryant for at least one more year. The former Utah Utes sharpshooter has earned sterling reviews from his current pupils and landed one of the most vital endorsements of all in 2023: following an uncomfortable follow-up to his metropolitan breakout campaign, Knicks cornerstone Julius Randle credited Bryant for getting his NBA career back on track and has since responded with consecutive All-Star berths.
"Johnnie came and saw me and it was more like big brother, little brother, holding me accountable, talking to me, getting my mind right, more than anything," Randle said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "He came to me and had an honest conversation. And it helped me put my ego and my pride to the side. And try to adjust my game and look at myself in the mirror and do what’s best for the team.”
Taj Gibson
One of Thibodeau's most loyal disciples came back to the Knicks for two more tours this season before finishing the campaign with the Detroit Pistons. Upon his last metropolitan departure, Thibodeau hinted that Gibson could return to the Manhattan bench yet again, albeit in a reincarnated form.
"We always have a spot for him. It’s an open door," Thibodeau said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post in January. "We will see how everything unfolds going forward. I think he still has something left in the tank. I think he’s going to be a terrific coach when that time comes, as well. We’ll see how everything goes.”
The Brooklyn native has yet to officially announce his retirement but Gibson has been gaining his coaching stripes at an NBPA rookie camp (h/t New York Basketball on X). With Thibodeau destined to lead the team forward for the time being, that gives Gibson some breathing room to pass any potential trials and put himself on the fast track to lead quarter zip.
Michael Malone
Every list of future coaches needs a name so crazy that it just might work. While it's certainly very realistic to believe that both Thibodeau and Malone could remain at their respective posts come 2027 (one year short of Thibodeau's 70th birthday), there's enough evidence to push the latter east.
Malone's current contract with the Denver Nuggets expires after the 2026-27 season. He's a Queens native and served on the Knicks' coaching staff between 2001 and 2005 in his maiden NBA voyage, following in the footsteps of his late father Brendan. To top it all off, Malone carries the infamous Creative Artists Agency connection, which is frequently cited as a reason to push potential free agents to the Knicks.
It seems unlikely the way things currently look, but a lot could change in three years. As little as three offseasons ago, some wanted Thibodeau out, for example. If Denver takes its eyes off Malone for a minute, it'd be silly to assume that the Knicks wouldn't at least look his way.
Jay Wright
If the Knicks really want to commit to the Villanova bit, nothing would seal the deal better than luring Wright out of retirement.
Some have prophesized that Dan Hurley, having rejected the Lakers for continued endeavors at the University of Connecticut, will end his career back in the tri-state area with the Knicks. But considering he chose Storrs over SoCal, it's clear that Hurley has no intentions of making an NBA leap. If the Knicks were to dip in the cursed collegiate waters, Wright seems to be the top choice by far.
Wright, 62, has reportedly lingered at the outskirts of the Lakers conversation upon Hurley's rejection, and his Wildcat pupils Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart all figure to be part of the Knicks' future. The two-time national champion appears to be satisfied in an analyst's role (earning positive reviews for his work on CBS) but he told ESPN radio in 2022 that he'd "be lying" if he said the NBA didn't seem attractive to him at some points. If anything, Wright knows all about winning at MSG, having taken home five Big East Men's Basketball Tournament titles between 2015 and 2022.
