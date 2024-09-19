All Knicks

Why Former Wizards Guard Chose Knicks

The New York Knicks are bringing Landry Shamet aboard on a one-year deal.

Feb 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; during the second half at Capital One Arena. Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks added some veteran experience to the roster ahead of training camp by signing Landry Shamet to an Exhibit 9 deal, which is a non-guaranteed, one-year contract.

SNY insider Ian Begley shared why Shamet and the Knicks were a good fit.

"Landry Shamet gives Knicks shooting & the veteran depth that they didn’t have last season when injuries mounted," Begley tweeted. "League sources familiar with matter say being in winning environment was important to Shamet, so NYK had edge over other suitors. Shamet played with Mikal Bridges in PHX. He is on a one-year deal with Knicks, as ESPN first reported. Club can have 21 players under contract in training camp and will need to get down to 15 guaranteed contracts by opening night."

Shamet, 27, played 46 games with the Washington Wizards averaging 7.1 points per game last season and they were one of the worst teams in the NBA. Now, Shamet looks to help contribute for one of the best in the Knicks.

The chance of Shamet making the roster going into the season isn't high considering the team has a number of wings already on the team. That being said, Shamet is a great player to add in the middle of training camp to boost competition and to bring on if he has a good showcase throughout October.

Shamet was the No. 26 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft after a successful collegiate career at Wichita State. Shamet has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for the Sixers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Wizards. He might be able to add the Knicks to that list if the team makes him one of the 15 players on the opening night roster.

