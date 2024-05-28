All Knicks

Why Knicks Should Grab Paul George

The New York Knicks have been linked in trade rumors to Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

Nov 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clipper forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks might be feeling the pressure that most "good but not great" teams feel.

After two straight eliminations in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks will be looking for ways to upgrade the roster in order to get over the hump. That could result in a trade that could be big or small.

A big trade option that has popped up from Bleacher Report is acquiring Paul George, who can opt out as a free agent this summer, in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Still a top-end wing defender and facilitator at his position, George would bring much-needed length and versatility to New York's rotation while also giving Jalen Brunson a running mate capable of captaining the offense once in a while. There'd be risk here with George heading into his age-34 season, but the Knicks need the talent and star-power upgrades he'd provide," Bleacher Report writes.

The trade would likely include Julius Randle and/or a future draft pick, which could include one of the Knicks' first-round picks, either No. 24 or 25 in next month's draft.

George averaged 22.6 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season. Having him as a second option next to Jalen Brunson in the offense could get the Knicks into the next category in the Eastern Conference and make them a target next to the Boston Celtics.

