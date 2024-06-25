Why Knicks Should Trade Julius Randle
If the New York Knicks are going to make a blockbuster trade at any point between now and February's trade deadline, Julius Randle will almost certainly have to be involved.
Randle, 29, has been stellar for the Knicks since joining them in 2019. He's made three All-Star teams since landing in New York and a pair of All-NBA teams in 2021 and 2023. However, it may be time to move on from the former face of the franchise.
Randle is coming off his worst season for the Knicks in which he only played in 46 games before suffering a shoulder injury that would require season-ending surgery. In the smaller sample size, however, Randle remained consistent. He averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, posting one of the better stat lines for power forwards across the league.
However, as he approaches his age-30 season, it's possible that Randle may not be the same as he was before his injury. On top of that, Randle has just one year left on his contract before he can test free agency.
While Randle would be open to re-signing with the Knicks, New York should be hesitant to give him another massive contract. Randle would end up requesting the max or close to it for his final major deal in the NBA, and that would essentially lock the Knicks into the core that it has, which could potentially win the championship if they are all healthy, but that has proven to be an issue in the past.
Even when healthy, the Knicks are good, but it's risky to think that they could win the championship with the roster constructed as-is. The 2024-25 campaign may be their last chance, but if they lose out, it may be too late for the Knicks to recover.
Sure, they could deal Randle next summer in a sign-and-trade instead of this one, but his value diminishes significantly. Randle may regress as next season rolls around, struggling to get back to form after his shoulder surgery, and that's a question the Knicks have to ask themselves: do they want to take the risk?
If the right trade comes along this summer that could land the Knicks a star like Paul George or Mikal Bridges that forces the team to cough up Randle, it won't be an easy decision, but it might be one that they have to make.
