All Knicks

Why Tom Thibodeau is Perfect for Knicks

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a team catered for his coaching style.

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has seen a fair mix of success and futility throughout his career.

In four years with the Knicks, however, Thibodeau has mostly experienced success, and a big part of that has to do with the players the front office has found to place around him.

"Tom Thibodeau is not a versatile coach," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn writes. "His teams play the way they play. He asks more out of his starters than any other coach in basketball. His defenses protect the basket at all costs. His teams own the glass on both ends. And when he has the personnel for that? He's awesome. He just has to get dinged for his specificity. He has a roster full of players in New York that would run through a brick wall for him and then pick themselves up and eat the rubble just for the fun of it."

Thibodeau was criticized during the latter part of last season for playing some of his players too many minutes, which led to a number of injuries flaring up against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

A specific example of this came with Josh Hart, who often played a full 48 minutes for Thibodeau. Hart dealt with an abdomen injury, and it affected his play in the final two games of the Knicks' season. Had New York won either of those games, the Knicks would have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Instead, they took a premature exit in the second round.

Thibodeau has a deeper Knicks roster this season that is more equipped to compete for a championship than ever before, so there's potential for him to slightly adjust his coaching style and tendencies in order to win the first ring of his career.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News