Wizards PG Named 'Obvious Fit' for Knicks
The New York Knicks are a few weeks away from the start of free agency, and they will look far and wide to find ways to improve the roster.
Among the players they could sign is Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones.
"Jones is an obvious fit," The Athletic's Fred Katz writes about the Knicks. "He could run the offense when Brunson is off the court. In 50 games after trading away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two mainstays in the Knicks’ second unit, the offense was 20.3 points per 100 possessions worse while Brunson was on the bench. They need someone who can run a respectable pick-and-roll and create a decent look. Jones can do both."
Jones, 28, averaged a career-high 12 points per game last season with the Wizards, one of the worst teams in the NBA. He started all 66 games he appeared in, but that likely won't be the case if he joins the Knicks with Jalen Brunson occupying the starting point guard role. However, that doesn't mean he can't play alongside Brunson in lineups.
"He’s the league’s premier assist-to-turnover guard, could play alongside Brunson in the right lineups, is coming off his best season ever and would know what to expect from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who he played for with the Minnesota Timberwolves," Katz writes.
Throughout his nine-year career, however, Jones has usually come off the bench, so it's a role he's very much used to. However, he got a chance to start with the Wizards last season, and it may be something he seeks out as he enters free agency.
If Jones is looking to be a starter, or at least make "starter money", the Knicks may not be a candidate for his services. New York's top priorities in free agency should be to sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, their two top unrestricted free agents. It's very possible that Jones will already have a new home by the time the Knicks are done negotiationg with Anunoby and Hartenstein.
However, if the Knicks can find the money and the time to work something out with Jones, and if the nine-year veteran is willing to take a slight paycut to join a contender, this could end up becoming a match made in heaven.
