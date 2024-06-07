All Knicks

Knicks Could Lose Prospect for Summer League

The New York Knicks hope they can have Rokas Jokubaitis at Las Vegas Summer League, but there's a potential snag.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are a little more than a month away from Las Vegas Summer League and they are slowly but surely putting their roster together for the event.

However, one player they hope will be there may not be able to attend.

According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, international point guard Rokas Jokubaitis will only participate in Summer League if Lithuania fails to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lithuania will compete for a spot in the Olympics in a tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which goes from July 2-7. They will compete against Mexico, Ivory Coast, Italy, Puerto Rico and Bahrain for one spot in the Paris Games.

Jokubaitis, 23, was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Knicks shortly after he was taken with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has been stashed internationally by the Knicks for the past three years, where he's played for FC Barcelona.

In 2022, Jokubaitis was part of a Spanish Cup championship squad. He currently plays alongside former NBA players, including 2014 No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, one-time Knicks center Willy Hernangomez and longtime veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

However, the door is still open for him to eventually come stateside and join the Knicks. An appearance at Summer League could get him one step closer to playing in the Big Apple.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News