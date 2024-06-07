Knicks Could Lose Prospect for Summer League
The New York Knicks are a little more than a month away from Las Vegas Summer League and they are slowly but surely putting their roster together for the event.
However, one player they hope will be there may not be able to attend.
According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, international point guard Rokas Jokubaitis will only participate in Summer League if Lithuania fails to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Lithuania will compete for a spot in the Olympics in a tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which goes from July 2-7. They will compete against Mexico, Ivory Coast, Italy, Puerto Rico and Bahrain for one spot in the Paris Games.
Jokubaitis, 23, was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Knicks shortly after he was taken with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has been stashed internationally by the Knicks for the past three years, where he's played for FC Barcelona.
In 2022, Jokubaitis was part of a Spanish Cup championship squad. He currently plays alongside former NBA players, including 2014 No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, one-time Knicks center Willy Hernangomez and longtime veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.
However, the door is still open for him to eventually come stateside and join the Knicks. An appearance at Summer League could get him one step closer to playing in the Big Apple.
