The New York Knicks trailed from the first quarter until the fourth, when the bench keyed a 39-17 final frame and a 121-102 victory, their sixth straight, keeping their NBA Cup hopes alive.

A comeback that large contains multitudes. Here were three of the bigger box score surprises.

1) 28-15

As OG Anunoby missed his third straight game with a left calf strain, the Knicks are showing signs of missing him. They missed him as a tertiary scorer, though Mikal Bridges continued his renaissance doing yeoman's work in that role, particularly pouring in 15 in the second quarter. They miss OG as an omnipositional defender, a mix of Darrelle Revis and Lawrence Taylor. They miss his size, his athleticism. All the OG stuff.

As Anunoby's expanded his game, the Knicks may not have realized how reliant they've come to be on another one of his gifts: his newfound ability to get to the line. This season OG's taking a career-best 5.5 free throws per game, second on the team behind Jalen Brunson. The captain, Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns all take five per; no other Knick averages as many as two. Mike Brown played seven off the bench and not a one got to the line. Not once.

As has been the case more often than not of late, New York surrendered far more free throws than they themselves earned, taking 15 while giving up 28 to Cleveland, on the heels of being out-attempted 33-22 by Indiana, 17-6 against Portland and 17-11 versus Minnesota. It didn't end up mattering on a night they were +21 beyond the arc, but they won't make half their threes every night.

Either Anunoby better be back sooner than later or the Knicks need to figure out a way to balance the free-throw disparity.

2) 5

Entering the fourth quarter, Towns had played 24 minutes and Pacome Dadiet nine. Yet KAT had taken as many shots as Dadiet -- just five. For most teams, having their best shooter taking as many shots as the 14th man is a problem. Most teams' best shooters aren't Neo at the end of the Matrix.

Towns continues to exist on a higher basketball plane than we've ever seen him or honestly any Knick ever reach. As he showed last spring, him shooting less means he's doing more of everything else. On a night Bridges, Jose Alvarado and Dadiet all exceeded their scoring averages, the Knicks didn't need 20 points from their big man. The 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks he contributed? Needed every one.

KAT finished +21 despite scoring just 12, his second-fewest points this season. But he and the Knicks have evolved beyond needing him to score to be impactful; his 17th double-double in 17 games is a more telling number for conveying the fullness of his greatness. Or to put it an other way: after the Knicks turned a three-point deficit entering the fourth into a 19-point win, Towns finished with eight shot attempts -- only one more than Dadiet.

3) 1

As in assists for Cleveland center Jarrett Allen. Given that he's averaged fewer than two a game for his career, you may wonder why a single dime warrants mentioning.

Two weeks ago the Knicks were torn apart by Allen working as the short roll man. They were committed to a defensive game plan that night that dared the Cavs to trust Allen could beat them, and they did and he did, repeatedly attacking 4-on-3 and knowing when to pass and when to attack. Whether by design or chance there was far less of that in the rematch; Allen finished with a -32 rating, a game-low.

The Cavs were more reliant in this one on James Harden and Donovan Mitchell breaking the Knick defenders down off the dribble and turning paint touches into kickouts for threes or lobs and lay-ups. For much of the night it was working, Mitchell having his way throughout the first half, Harden duping three different Knicks into fouling him on three-point shots en route to him taking as many free throws as the entire Knick team.

But it was an important win in keeping their NBA Cup repeat dreams alive and gaining an edge in the head-to-head series with the Cavaliers, who could be competing with them for seeding come spring. The Knicks reminded everyone what championship depth looks like. They were also reminded how much they miss Anunoby, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson.

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