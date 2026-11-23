Last season, the New York Knicks were third in the NBA in offensive rating, then took it to another level in the playoffs. 17 games into this season, they're 14th, not to mention 26th in points per game. Reason to worry?

Maybe not.

The biggest difference so far between then and now is the performance of the three non-superstar starters. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are shooting a combined 38.1% from the field and 30.5% from deep. If you imagine the Knicks being 11-6 with three Frank Ntilikinas starting, the future looks a little brighter.

Another reason for optimism: the Knicks’ two superstars are playing like it. New York is entirely capable of scoring with simplicity or wearing out a defense by moving the ball around. Two possessions from last Thursday’s win in Minnesota illustrate the beauty and range of the champs' scoring prowess.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are elite offensive hubs, even in basic sets

With 7:30 left in the third quarter, Jalen Brunson dribbles into the frontcourt, guarded by Jaden McDaniels. 35 feet from the hoop, Karl-Anthony Towns pivots sideways to set a screen for Brunson, who loops left around it. Rudy Gobert, defending Towns, drops a few feet behind the arc, waiting for McDaniels to recover.

Towns now floats up to set another pick at the free-throw line, and Brunson goes right, forcing McDaniels to circumnavigate KAT in a full circle chasing after Brunson. Because Gobert can’t hope to match Brunson’s quickness, he drops back again, this time halfway into the paint. There’s a little pocket of space that Gobert isn’t contesting, and McDaniels isn’t quick enough to recover to. Brunson pulls up and drills the jumper.

Ayo Dosunmu tries to rotate left from the elbow three to block Brunson’s shot, but because he’s defending Mikal Bridges behind the arc, he can’t get there in time. While Towns and Brunson work the two-man game, Anunoby, Bridges and Landry Shamet stay in place. The entire sequence takes five seconds, nine dribbles, and zero passes. Sometimes movement is good; sometimes it’s better to keep the defense in place. The last thing any defense wants is to defend the other team's stars 2-on-2.

Brunson and Towns + unselfish teammates = a bigger handful

A minute later, it was passing and movement that paid off, and most importantly, unselfishness. Pushing quickly after a Wolves basket, Brunson dribbles past midcourt and passes to Shamet at the top of the arc. When Shamet catches it, he has a small window to launch one of his hair-trigger threes. Gobert is closing out, but if any Knick has proven they can make that shot, it’s Shamet. Instead, he hesitates, anathema to his usual approach.

Because of that, Gobert pauses. The Wolves’ best rim protector is twenty-something feet away. Their best perimeter defender, McDaniels, got lost in defensive transition and is between Towns and Brunson on the right sideline, both guarded, leaving Bridges alone on the far baseline. Shamet swings it to Anunoby, who swings to Bridges in the corner. With McDaniels closing on him, Bridges makes the selfless play and shoots a three (seen at the 16-second mark of the clip below, h/t NBA Shooting Audit).

Mikal Bridges vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 11/19/2026



8 PTS | 3-7 FG | W 102-99 pic.twitter.com/2cjV3zMCH7 — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) November 20, 2026

Ironically, shooting is the selfless play because of what the rest of the action opened up. Jonathan Kuminga got caught in transition with the much bigger Towns; with that mismatch and Gobert having to recover off Brunson from the top of the arc, Bridges shot is either going in or up for grabs for the league’s leading rebounder against someone four inches smaller. Towns gets the offensive rebound and tries to put it back, but the ball ends up loose and back in Brunson’s hands.

On the new possession, the defense is again scrambled. LaMelo Ball is now on Towns at the top of the arc. Gobert and Kuminga both race over to Bridges, who’s gone from the left corner to the right. Brunson passes to Towns, who has enough of a window to launch a long three over a defender half a foot shorter than him. No one would blame him. Instead, he keeps it moving to OG. This is where wisdom and ego-less teammates make their mark.

Recognizing there are two defenders on Bridges, Shamet spaces out from the left elbow to the left corner; by the time OG finds him, Kuminga has arrived, but for some reason is defending as if he’s fencing, turning his body sideways. Very helpful when trying to avoid a sword. Less so when it leaves the whole baseline free, which Shamet takes advantage of to drive to the hoop.

Gobert rotates to contest at the rim, at which point Shamet has a choice to make: try to finish the lay-up or pass it back out. Bridges in the near corner is the closest option, but Terrence Shannon Jr. has already shot over to close it.

If Shamet makes that pass, it’s a steal. For the briefest of moments, Ball starts to run from the top of the arc to Bridges in the corner, too. It takes him a split second to realize Shannon Jr. has it covered and Brunson is open. That’s all the Knicks need.

After getting the pass, Brunson ever so slightly starts to raise his arms as if going into his three-point motion. Ball does as good a job as is humanly possible of hustling over to contest without completely selling out, which is the smart play, since Brunson’s fake is followed by a quick dribble to his left, the set-up he usually uses when relocating after a closeout to take another three. Then Brunson makes the play of the night that you’ll never see in a recap or box score.

Instead of taking the three, he stops for the duration of a sixteenth note. It’s not a lot, but to a defender like Ball, someone who’s in tune with the rhythms and patterns of the game at a cellular level, it’s the tell that a relocated three is coming. Ball is focused on contesting that spot, so he has no chance to catch up as Brunson dribbles straight into the wide-open paint, dropping in a nine-foot floater. 22 seconds, eight passes, five dribbles.

The offense is off to a slow start this season compared to last, particularly against good teams. The Knicks beat an elite defensive team on the road in a late-and-clutch game in Minnesota, scoring just 102 points; before then, the league had been winless against the Wolves when they gave up 103 or fewer.

The defense is the foundation. The offense is still playing catch-up. So long as the Knicks stay patient and selfless, there are reasons to hope they’ll return to being the balanced beast we’ve seen at their best sooner rather than later.

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