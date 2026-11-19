Mikal Bridges' time as a Knick has been more erratic than anybody could have ever expected, and that's (unfortunately) been the case again to begin this season.

Through the Knicks' first 11 games, Bridges averaged just 5.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG while shooting a horrid 32.9% from the field and 26.5% from three. Like it had in the past, Bridges compounded his struggles by playing more and more timid.

While the team needed him to be just as, if not more, aggressive, he allowed his lack of effectiveness to strip him of almost all aggression. And as if that wasn't bad enough, his offensive slump seeped into his defensive physicality which never completely left him, but did waver at times.

Like Bridges often has, though, he put the onus on himself. He never blamed anybody else and recognized that he, and only he, could pull himself out of the ever-growing pit he was digging himself into. And over the last three games, it has certainly looked like he has begun that process.

Mikal Bridges' recent resurgence could help Knicks right the ship

During that span, Bridges is averaging 13.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG while shooting 60.7% from the field and 36.4% from three—and that's including a five-point performance against the Raptors on Sunday night. While that game lacked much offensive production from Bridges, his defense and hustle, especially in the second half, was a major reason the Knicks won that game.

Not that the bar was high, but this is by far the best Bridges has played all season long. He's making shots, and just as importantly, he's looking for them. And he's done so while maintaining the defensive intensity the Knicks badly need from him.

A three-game sample size won't instantly outdo the prior three weeks of subpar play, especially when one of those games resulted in a loss against a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers team that has continued to be a thorn in the Knicks' side. Another bad game, especially if it results in him shying away from continuing to look for his shot, will lead to more criticism.

It's a step in the right direction, though. The Knicks, like Bridges, have had a hard time staying consistent. Every starter not named Karl-Anthony Towns has gone through uncharacteristic stretches.

Jalen Brunson is looking more and more like himself, but both OG Anunoby and Josh Hart have disappointed to varying degrees. The former has maintained his scoring numbers thanks to a significant leap in free throw rates, but his defense and shooting aren't at the level Knicks fans are used to seeing. The latter did show some signs of life against the Raptors on Tuesday night, but has otherwise been in what he called a tough mental space.

Jalen Brunson on Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart's recent performances:



"They're gaining confidence every single day, and like I said before, we have everyone's backs on this team. They're gonna continue to do great things for us, and they're only gonna get better." pic.twitter.com/1psJQsMicD — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) November 18, 2026

Bridges isn't fully out of the hole yet. But he's hitting the shots we're used to seeing him make and he helped the Knicks overcome their much talked about late-game struggles by hitting a big three against the Raptors on Tuesday night.

As the team looks to find some semblance of steadiness, Bridges turning the corner would be a huge boost to a Knicks starting lineup that can clearly use it.

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