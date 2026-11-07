3 Big Notes From Knicks' G League Game Friday: Tyler Nickel Pops Off Right From the Jump

Despite another off day for New York, the Knicks weren't totally out of action on Friday, as the organization's G League affiliate kicked off its regular season. Though the Westchester squad fell 123-94 in a thrashing by the Maine Celtics, there were several things to like for the Knicks.

Let's take a look at the biggest footnotes from this contest.

1. Tyler Nickel shined (and not just as a shooter) in first game back on the court

So far, rookie second-round pick Tyler Nickel hasn't made his official NBA regular-season debut as a Knick, only suiting up in four preseason contests for New York. Notably, Nickel logged less than 10 minutes in three of those four outings, and his last appearance was over three weeks ago on Oct. 15.

However, that all changed on Friday, as Nickel was a starter for Westchester and thrived with the larger opportunity to showcase his skills. The Vanderbilt product was an eye-catching 5 of 10 from three-point range, giving him 15 points across 29 minutes. But he made his presence felt elsewhere, too, grabbing five rebounds and notching four assists in a surprise playmaking turn for the marksman.

Tyler Nickel 5-10 from deep in his G League debut pic.twitter.com/KP1BTvG9mH — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 7, 2026

One G League game is hard to make any sweeping statements from, but it appears Nickel is already embracing what the Knicks want from a reserve: someone who plays hard and does whatever is needed.

It's more than encouraging to see the 6-foot-7 wing use his size to make a physical impact on the game by crashing the boards, which gives him a ton more value if he's not someone who just stands around the arc looking to shoot. The same goes for him evolving into someone who can set up others for buckets as well, and his four assists at least hint at the potential there.

There's not much more New York could ask for from Nickel, especially this early. Considering the in-flux state of the bench to begin this campaign, Nickel's helping his chances of making his NBA sooner rather than later.

2. Dink Pate's return is already paying off

Dink Pate is back with Westchester after a college detour didn't go quite as planned, but the NCAA's loss is the Knicks' gain.

He picked up right where he left off last season in the G League, showcasing that he's someone with true NBA upside, as he recorded 23 points on a blistering 10-14 shooting Friday night. Even better, the 6-foot-8 guard/wing used his size and legitimate athleticism to grab nine rebounds, including three on the offensive end.

Pate made some plays on defense, too, nabbing a steal and a block. He was a -20 on the night, which was fourth worst on the team, so that signals his defensive impact could be greater. But only one G League Knick (Igor Milicic Jr.) was positive in plus-minus (+5) on Friday, making defense less of a Pate issue and more of an overall team one.

Dink Pate back in Westchester drops 21 points and 9 rebounds on 9-14 shooting in the season opener pic.twitter.com/qERnOVfGDW — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 7, 2026

Regardless, it's an incredible start for Pate, whom the Knicks were able to snag on just an Exhibit 10 deal this offseason and not a two-way. However, Pate's performance is going to command attention across the league, especially if he keeps playing like this.

That could force New York to make a move here quickly to get Pate locked down with a little more security. But he might play himself into a standard NBA deal if this keeps up, which would only complicate things further for the second-apron-conscious Knicks.

3. Liam Robbins didn't quite make the most of his opportunity

Summer League standout Liam Robbins has a real chance with the Knicks this season as their backup center situation only raises more questions by the day. However, in order to be under consideration for a promotion, Robbins will need to dominate in the G League first.

Friday certainly wasn't that for the seven-footer. He managed just six rebounds as the team's starting center, scored only two points, and committed three fouls in 19 minutes. Robbins did block a shot, but he also got blocked once despite his height and committed a turnover in what was a very mediocre start to his Westchester tenure.

The main question with Robbins is if he can fully utilize his size to be the large presence teams need from him at the NBA level. That's why, after 13 games with the Bucks in 2024-25, he didn't make an NBA appearance this past campaign and was freely available for the Knicks to get in on a G League deal this summer.

The version of Robbins that scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in Vegas is the one that gives him potential to be a Knicks option at center. But it remains to be seen if he recognizes the opportunity in front of him and makes something of it.

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