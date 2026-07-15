Liam Robbins's Breakout Game Could Have Knicks Ramifications

Liam Robbins's first two NBA Summer League appearances for the Knicks did not go as hoped. The seven-footer floundered despite being a starter, logging more total turnovers (8) than points (4) or rebounds (6).

However, the third exhibition game finally showed New York some of Robbins's potential. He bounced back with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while adding five rebounds and three assists. But he was also a menace on defense, nabbing two steals and blocking a whopping four shots.

It was the kind of performance that a team with center questions can't simply ignore—and it might be enough to tempt the Knicks beyond Las Vegas.

Liam Robbins's Summer League breakout might lead to another Knicks opportunity

Robbins entered Summer League as the most intriguing tryout player for New York. Considering his size, offensive talent and defensive potential, he stood out on the Vegas roster given the team's remaining need at center.

While the Vanderbilt alum looked like a failed experiment early on, his breakout showing checked a ton of boxes as the Knicks look for options at third-string center. He was an offensive playmaker in more ways than one, made a solid impact on the glass and pestered the opponent on defense by using his length.

Robbins is not Mitchell Robinson, nor Ariel Hukporti, but New York already has its best possible budget rebound replacement in Andre Drummond. That allows the team to go more experimental or developmental with the third center spot, especially since Drummond may only be a one-year rental as he continues to age.

Andre Drummond might not be around for the long run, which is why the Knicks would love for Liam Robbins to work out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in a more offensively impactful center like Robbins is certainly worth considering as a complement to Drummond. His ability to stretch the floor and set up his teammates could give the team someone on the second unit who can provide at least some of what Karl-Anthony Towns does with the starters.

Of course, the Knicks do not need to sign Robbins outright as their third center. He could get a training camp invite, or even be a simple two-way signing who splits his time between the G League and NBA. The latter route would allow New York to develop him in the way it feels is best for the franchise's goals, which could prove fruitful if the team's success with centers continues.

That said, signing Robbins to a two-way contract means someone else would be bumped out of a spot. Rookies Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil seem like prime two-way signings, so Robbins could then fill the third and final two-way deal that teams are allowed. But there's also Dillon Jones (18 points) and Oziyah Sellers (10 points, seven rebounds) coming off strong showings.

This will likely lead the Knicks to put some young talent up for grabs. Notably, Jones was one of the team's two-way contracts last year, but the arrival of Nickel and Kayil could squeeze him out with Robbins emerging.

Or New York could opt to stash Kayil overseas since that is an option, but that'd also risk upsetting him after he's made it clear he wants to stay in the United States to continue his development.

Letting Robbins go for now and trying to snag him for the Westchester G League squad later is also a possibility, but the backup center market in free agency has also been much more competitive than expected. It'd be no surprise if his latest game has caught the attention of some around the league who're happy to take a flyer on him with a two-way or camp invite.

With Robbins's time on the Summer League roster quickly running out, the pressure is on the Knicks to figure out how to keep him and their other standouts from Vegas. Though a sacrifice or two may be necessary, what Robbins brings to the table is too alluring to let slip away.