The New York Knicks were eliminated from NBA Cup contention after falling 108-105 to the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. No team likes to lose, but some losses sting less than others. The Knicks will not be pleased by their defeat, nor will they lament what its aftermath affords them.

Wondering what any of that means? You've got questions. So do we.

1) When will the missing Knicks return?

The Knicks don't play the Heat for another two weeks. Hopefully that's enough time for OG Anunoby to fully recover and return from the left calf strain that's cost him the last four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of a kind, once in a generation. Before his final year with Milwaukee, he'd finished top-four in MVP voting seven straight seasons. The Knicks may be the first team he'd put up a 20-20 game against since taking his talents to South Beach; they won't be the last.

Missing their biggest and best defender in Anunoby, they tried other options. Antetokounmpo did most of his damage against the smaller Josh Hart and the bigger, ready for his closeup James Wiseman. You tip your hat to him.

But before the rematch in Miami, New York will host Atlanta and Washington, meaning matchups with Jalen Johnson and AJ Dybantsa, two jumbo wings with the size and skill sets to trouble most defenses, particularly those lacking wings of similar size and strength. Does Mike Brown dust off Mo Diawara? The backup big wing has only seen the floor for 15 minutes total during Anunoby's absence.

The Knicks were also without Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Andre Drummond. The champs are deeper than most teams horizontally, but not vertically, meaning they have everything you could want across the roster—bigs, wings, guards, all multi-talented —but only one of each. Karl-Anthony Towns is the only big who can shoot. Mikal Bridges is the only wing effective at creating in the midrange. Jose Alvarado is the only point-of-attack defender.

So far, there's always been someone to step up. But calf strains are the NBA's bugaboo of the moment, the minor injury that leads to major Achilles tears. McBride is dealing with a sports hernia. Clarkson's issue has been plantar fasciitis. Drummond is in concussion protocol. KAT is suffering abdominal pain. None of those are maladies one can rush to recover from; they take as long as they need, sometimes longer.

How much longer will the Knicks be shorthanded? And even more pressing, how long can they survive the wait before the strain starts taking a toll?

2) Is the NBA now a three-point contest?

The Knicks and the Heat are built very differently. On both sides of the ball, the teams are distinct stylistically. Not that you'd know it from Miami and New York's fourth-quarter shot charts, respectively.

Miami 4Q shot chart | nba.com

New York's 4Q shot chart | nba.com

The two teams combined to miss 16 of 18 three-pointers over the final 12 minutes. And it wasn't like it was Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. squaring off against Towns and Landry Shamet. Seven of the nine Heat who played in the fourth let fly from deep, everyone from Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo—21% and 25% shooters from distance—to Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis, while a majority of the nine Knicks to suit up that frame took threes.

Is there a point where enough is enough? Too much, even? Styles make fights, but if come the 12th round of every fight, every boxer just resorted to throwing one haymaker after another, would it be entertaining? When it's Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns connecting, it's one thing. When it's Josh Hart and Ryan Conwell missing one punch after another, the spectacle becomes something less than magical.

Teams spend lots of money trying to win. When they find something that works, especially if the numbers say it works, they'll listen. It's why MLB players would rather hit 30 home runs than hit .330, why the NHL's neutral-zone trap was a success, and why NBA teams would launch 100 threes a game if they could. They're going to do what the data says to.

But teams have a lot of money to spend trying to win because sports are entertainment, and because countless millions of people spend their precious time and precious money tuned in.

The NBA has a terrific product. Basketball at its best is a game of improvisation, a mercurial liquid that takes the form of whatever the moment demands. If everybody is reading from the same script, the game loses its essential charm. Watching the Knicks and Heat play 80-77 games in the 1990s was more fun than watching them play a 48-minute three-point contest—especially when they combined to miss 75% of them.

3) What's next?

The bright side of the Knicks being eliminated from the NBA Cup is they now have some extended downtime, scheduled to play just two games over the next nine days. Hopefully that's enough of a break for their M*A*S*H* unit to return to active duty.

It's also plenty of time to practice, something the Knicks could do with. A quarter of the way into the season, they're still struggling to score against teams that aren't awful. It took them a while to adjust to Miami's zone defense; never hurts to refresh your approach to busting one.

Some of the established vets are also working their way back into form; some of the youngsters who play the least have picked up playing time and confidence of late. The Knicks have plenty to learn about both groups.

Pat Riley said there's winning and there's misery. The losses don't have to feel like the end of the world, not if you learn from them. With their six-game winning streak now snapped, the Knicks have plenty to learn after their loss to the Heat. If they do that, they'll get back on the winning track.

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