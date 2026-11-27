The Knicks are 12-6 despite an 0-3 start. They are second in the conference even though multiple players are underperforming. And they are trending in the right direction even with the team dealing with some injuries. So maybe the sky isn't falling.

Maybe the team's quest to win back-to-back championships isn't in shambles like some were brave enough to suggest after 144 regular-season minutes. That doesn't mean that the Knicks are without any concerns, though. So let's break it down. Today, we take a look at and rank the team's biggest problems one month into the season, from the least to the most worrying.

4. The early season struggles of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart

Throughout their entire Knicks tenures, we've seen this trio of the Knicks' wings go through their struggles. Anunoby can at times look like he is aiming his shot. Hart can get in his own head and stop looking for his shot. And Bridges goes through stretches where he fluctuates between the two shortcomings. But thankfully, most of it has come at different times.

Earlier this season, though, the Knicks had the unfortunate task of trying to overcome the rare scenario in which all of them struggled with their shooting all while the head of the snake, Jalen Brunson, went through uncharacteristic struggles of his own.

The Knicks have slowly but surely started to trend back in the right direction. They've won six straight games after dropping back-to-back games. Bridges has now had a streak of a few games where he's started to look more and more like himself. Hart has gotten it going over his last couple of games too. And the team's true shooting percentage has finally escaped the bottom five of the league. It's a rough start to the season. One that has not been particularly pretty or fun to watch. But these three are just too good to continue struggling the way they have. As far as their problems go, this one should remain pretty low on the list.

3. Mohamed Diawara's lack of improvement and minutes

Of the few weaknesses that the Knicks had last season, the lack of youth and size on their bench was one of them. Coming off of a surprisingly solid rookie season and a freshly signed contract, Mohamed Diawara was expected to take a leap. Optimistic fans spent the entire offseason hyping up the 21-year-old wing who could defend multiple positions, hit open threes and initiate drives that lead to assists and paint shots even if they did tend to look awkward.

A month into the season, though, Diawara has not only failed to take the leap many had wished for, but he's been left out of the rotation. Pacome Dadiet has come out of left field and seemingly taken what little minutes there were for Diawara.

This doesn't necessarily mean the end of Diawara's shot at eventually breaking the rotation. Mike Brown has proven time and time again that bench players will get ample opportunity to contribute at some point. But it still isn't a great sign that the reserve's role has only decreased and he has struggled to make much of a lasting impact in what limited minutes he has gotten. It's not the greatest concern yet given just how incredibly good Landry Shamet has been. But there may come a time where addressing the backup wing minutes becomes more pressing as the season goes on.

2. Andre Drummond's instability

Entering the season, many considered Drummond solid enough for the regular season but ultimately needing to be replaced at the trade deadline. While that isn't too far from the truth, Drummond's lack of consistency has been somewhat problematic. On some nights, he's been as solid as a rock. He still rebounds at an elite rate, defends well enough, and sets hard screens. But on other nights, his weaknesses are on full display.

Drummond's head-scratching turnovers, inability to finish around the rim, and questionable game IQ have left many wanting an upgrade sooner than later. The Knicks have been and will continue to be good enough to get by. Even with their backup center being amongst the worst on the team in plus-minus. And even with third-string center James Wiseman having a lot of questions as well. But it's becoming more and more evident that this is an issue they'll likely have to address sooner or later.

1. The never-ending starting lineup conundrum

It's impossible to talk about the Knicks in depth without mentioning the polarizing and enigmatic group that is their starting lineup. We now have substantial and irrefutable evidence that passes both the eye test and numbers test that this starting lineup is not optimal. In 1,624 regular-season minutes together, they've failed to be better than the sum of their parts. In fact, you could make a very strong argument that they've been worse than said sum. Two seasons ago, this starting lineup had a net rating of +3.5. Last season? +0.5. And now, a whopping -12.7.

But we are also just six months removed from them being a positive and good enough on their way to hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

At their best, they can be a nightmare to play against. They have much of the recipe of a dominant lineup. Brunson is the ballhandling offensive engine that can get his own shot and run an efficient offense without turning the ball over. Anunoby, Bridges and Hart provide defensive intensity and versatility while the former two provide what has the potential to be elite spot-up shooting. And then you have the All-NBA center in the middle that is now playing great defense, shooting the lights out, and passing better than pretty much any big man in the NBA not named Nikola Jokic.

Yet this bunch, for a myriad of reasons, can't fully figure it out. Both Bridges and Hart have been taking the brunt of the blame due to their aforementioned struggles. But there's a lot of evidence that substituting even one guy out for someone else can drastically improve their production, meaning it's not a one-player problem. There's a possibility that this lasts the entire regular season and then they find a way to turn it back on come playoff time. But it's troubling that this lineup has somehow gotten worse and coach Brown doesn't seem to even be entertaining a change.

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