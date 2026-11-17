The New York Knicks, at the moment, don’t much resemble the team that won last year’s NBA Finals.

At 7-6, the Knicks have started the 2026-27 season slowly, only finding their championship form in fits and starts, leaving fans to wonder just how long the hangover is going to last.

One trait from that victorious Finals series has carried over to this season: constantly falling behind and attempting to claw back. The Knicks have frequently found themselves trailing in games before mounting comebacks late that see the game come down its final moments.

On Sunday, the Knicks managed to overcome a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors in overtime and remain above .500, momentarily staving off a news cycle of questions about what’s wrong with the reigning champions.

Feel-good comeback aside, however, those questions about why the Knicks are falling behind are surely questions Mike Brown is grappling with each day. Chief among them: why doesn’t this starting five work better?

The evidence isn't very kind to current Knicks starting lineup

We are in Year 3 of the Jalen Brunson-Mikal Bridges-Josh Hart-OG Anunoby-Karl-Anthony Towns starting five, and so far, Year 3 has looked pretty similar to the first two years: a collective “meh.”

The Knicks’ starting five is a -22 in 127 minutes this season. That translates to a -8.4 per 100 possessions.

This follows two years of meager results from this starting five in the regular season:

2024-25 : +76 in 940 minutes, 3.3 net rating

: +76 in 940 minutes, 3.3 net rating 2025-26: +20 in 541 minutes, 2.3 net rating

A pessimist would say they’re going backwards. It would be hard to argue with them, and changing this unit would be more sensible if the Knicks hadn't just blitzed opponents with it in last year's playoffs.

The same five-man unit was a +63 in 263 minutes during last year’s postseason — a 12.5 net rating. They had a 21.8 net rating in 58 minutes in the Finals.

So, why has this lineup regressed this year?

One big, obvious reason: typically good offensive players are missing shots at career-worst rates. Brunson is posting a 50% eFG, which would be the worst of his career. Ditto for Mikal Bridges, with a 43.2% eFG. Ditto for OG Anunoby at 48.1% eFG. Avert your eyes: Josh Hart’s is 41.4%. He hasn’t made a shot in two games.

“Make-or-miss league” rings especially true when 80% of a starting lineup are in shooting slumps.

This lineup is not the sole reason for the Knicks’ sluggish start this year, but when your team is clearly built around a top five, financially, and that five-man unit consistently ranks among the most-played lineups in the NBA, it’s worth wondering why it doesn’t work better.

Again, this is not the first time this unit has failed to live up to expectations. Even in seasons past, when they’ve had positive scoring margins, this lineup goes through long stretches of stagnation, with a lack of oomph.

Even in Year 3, coming off a championship, Brown has to wonder why these five players don’t consistently work well together and if he has to consider a tougher decision than one would think: a new starting five.

it’s worth wondering if these five players fit well enough to invest so many minutes into starting this way. On paper, they look like an excellent fit, but for two-plus years now, the actual on-court product casts doubt about their fits and if there is enough to go around on offense.

The starters deserve patience, but Brown has to consider tough decisions

Brown has referred to his starting lineup as concrete, with the rotations behind them more flexible and game-to-game. Brown has not balked or moved on from the starting lineup when they’ve faced adversity in the past.

But in recent weeks, Brown has also referred to Landry Shamet’s rotation spot as nearly as locked in as the starters’. And to date, Shamet ranks fifth on the Knicks in minutes per game. Outside of Towns, it can be argued that Shamet has been the second-best Knick this season.

The lineup data backs this up. With Shamet in place of Hart with the starting five, the Knicks are outscoring teams by 17 points per 100 possessions. With Shamet in Bridges’ place in the starting five, the Knicks have a 39.2 net rating (in 19 minutes, so small sample size).

It is not just Shamet who has this effect; Miles McBride has been similarly impactful. While lineups with McBride in place of Hart or Bridges have not posted strong scoring differentials, lineups with Shamet and McBride in place of two of the typical starters have posted strong numbers in small samples. For instance, the Brunson-McBride-Shamet-Anunoby-Towns lineup has a 21.7 net rating in 23 minutes.

Brown is surely aware of this and after 114 games, must see some upside in playing a starting five that could, potentially, help the Knicks race out to a big lead. In a season where the Knicks will want to pace themselves to the playoffs, it would be nice if the Knicks didn’t have to claw their way back into games so often.

That decision is easier said than done.

What starting lineup tweaks could Knicks make?

Bridges, as has been the case for his up-and-down two seasons in New York, is too big of a piece to bench. Although questions of the price to trade him have largely been quieted after the championship, the Knicks benching him would still be a newsworthy event. It could risk hurting his confidence in the midst of a rough patch.

Hart is the easiest choice to move. But Hart is an emotional leader for the team and a glue piece who has readily done the little things to help the team succeed. Hart has voiced his opposition to coming off the bench in the past, and while he voluntarily came off the bench in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, that was with the Knicks’ backs against the wall.

Hart—never one to hide what he’s thinking—likely wouldn’t be thrilled with moving to the bench, and it would be hard to blame him. And lest anyone forget Hart’s value, recall how the Knicks looked last season when Hart missed three weeks from late December to mid-January, and the Knicks went 4-5, looking utterly flat.

This is ultimately why Brown can’t make this decision—yet.

Although there is a large sample of evidence that this starting five doesn’t consistently work well together, they have when their backs are against the wall. They are just 13 official games removed from a championship—a move of this size could be seen as an overreaction, especially when (again) so many of its pieces are shooting so poorly. Each player has too long of a track record to think they have suddenly just fallen off to this degree.

But this starting five should officially be on the clock. The Knicks have a tough schedule over the next two weeks before it levels off a bit in mid-December. The next two weeks will see teams like the Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. Falling under .500 is a real possibility, and Brown has to consider whether stronger starts could power his team to more wins.

This group deserves more time — but alternative starting units also deserve consideration.

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