3 Potential Knicks Losers in Wake of John Konchar Signing

The Knicks pulled off a significant coup Tuesday night by agreeing to a deal with in-demand free agent John Konchar. Even though another wing wasn't exactly a pressing need for New York, this adds a talented newcomer to the pool of reserves who could keep the incumbents on their toes.

In fact, there's a few players in particular whose situations could change as a result of Konchar coming on board.

1. Jordan Clarkson

It's certainly difficult to ignore the overlap between what Konchar and Jordan Clarkson offer. Since the latter transformed his game, he's become a much more active defender and rebounder with an emphasis offensively not on scoring a ton, but making the right play.

These are all hallmarks of Konchar's game as well. He's not an explosive bench weapon, with a career average of 4.3 ppg, but he was still a trusted reserve on several Grizzlies playoff teams thanks to his all-around impact and willingness to embrace the dirty work.

Konchar and Clarkson are also semi-threats beyond the arc, depending on the night, so one could be swapped with the other without much of a difference. And it's notable that both players are primary shooting guards who can play small forward as well, so they're aiming to fill the exact kind of flexible wing role.

Clarkson already entered this season with a chance to see his role scaled back due to prioritizing Mohamed Diawara's development and the fact the veteran was mostly unremarkable in the playoffs while other bench players proved essential to the title. The Knicks also set the stage for a split this season, despite re-signing him, by having him waive his no-trade rights he was entitled to as a returning free agent.

Now with Konchar on board, this is direct competition for Clarkson that could make him redundant and push him closer to being trade bait New York uses for a needed upgrade elsewhere.

2. Tyler Nickel

The Konchar signing might also spell bad news for Tyler Nickel's hopes of landing a standard contract to begin his tenure with the team.

Before this development, there was a world where Nickel could be signed to a longer-term deal to lock him down at a cheap rate. The Knicks might've liked him enough, or felt he was the best use of the one roster spot they can afford and still stay under the second apron, to opt to carry the rookie to start the year.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) drives to the hoop past McNeese Cowboys guard Javohn Garcia (1) and guard Garwey Dual (3) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, New York's added another established wing, so it doesn't appear interested in relying on Nickel from the jump. The Knicks also still are in need of a third big, so any main roster spot (like Clarkson's) they free up in the coming weeks or months will likely go towards that, rather than fitting Nickel in.

All of this leaves Nickel to almost assuredly begin his time in the Big Apple on a two-way deal. This gives New York the most flexibility, as the youngster can slide into one of its two-way slots while still being able to play in up to 50 NBA games.

That'd allow Nickel to act as emergency depth and get some development at the top level still, but leave room for tinkering on the back end of the main roster in case a more appealing veteran becomes available this season.

A two-way probably isn't what Nickel would choose if it were up to him, especially since he had the option to pursue a return to college this summer and could've cashed in thanks to NIL. But it's a compromise he may be forced to make with Konchar coming in and a center addition still being required.

3. Pacôme Dadiet

In reality, signing Konchar makes the Knicks' roster situation even more complicated. They appear to be spending their last affordable main roster spot on another wing, all while being without a capable third-string center.

However, this raises the question of whether a trade might be in the works. New York could be aiming to dump someone before opening night, thus freeing up money and a main roster spot to fill the hole in the center rotation. That'd make Konchar more of a proactive replacement for a player who's yet to be dealt.

Obviously Clarkson is one option, but Pacôme Dadiet is another. In fact, he'd be the best player for the Knicks to part ways with since he's only a resource drain at the moment. Even his meager $2.98 million salary for this season is absurd for how little he's shown at the NBA level in two years, and the fact he's borderline unplayable makes him an ugly fit on a team with title hopes.

Offloading Dadiet would be addition by subtraction for Leon Rose, even if it requires attaching a second-round pick to do so. The theme of this year will be maximizing the margins for New York in order to be in the best position possible to defend its title. Simply put, Dadiet is the clear weakest link on an otherwise elite roster from top to bottom.

Essentially swapping Dadiet for Konchar, and then adding a third big, sounds like a dream scenario for the Knicks. It's entirely possible that's exactly what Rose has up his sleeve given his penchant for being three steps ahead.

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