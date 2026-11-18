It is no slight to Jalen Brunson or OG Anunoby to wonder if Landry Shamet has been the New York Knicks’ second-best player to start this season (Karl-Anthony Towns takes first by a wide margin).

It is a wild turnaround from where Shamet stood with this team just over a year ago, when he earned the final roster spot, perhaps only because Malcolm Brogdon suddenly retired.

Fast forward a year and Shamet has gone from a borderline rotation guard to an indispensable sixth man and frequent closer for the NBA champions. His play so far should earn early Sixth Man of the Year consideration.

Landry Shamet proving to be a real weapon for Knicks as a reserve

Through 14 games, Shamet is averaging 10.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43.5% from three while averaging 25.7 minutes per game. Shamet isn’t the type to stuff the stat sheet, but he has been highly efficient and effective in his role, and advanced stats reflect that.

According to NBA.com ’s lineup data, the Knicks are outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per 100 possessions with Shamet on the floor, second-best on the team behind only Jordan Clarkson. With Shamet on the bench, the Knicks have been outscored by 7.5 points per 100 possessions, the highest margin on the Knicks.

And this isn’t a case of Shamet getting to beef up his numbers against opposing benches — Shamet is fifth in minutes per game on the Knicks, sixth in first-quarter minutes, and fifth in minutes in the “clutch” (the final five minutes of a game within five points).

Slide Shamet in for Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart (the two most disappointing Knicks to start the year) and the Knicks blitz opponents. The five-man unit of Brunson, Shamet, Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns has a net rating of 25.6 in 52 minutes. With Shamet in place of Bridges in the starting lineup, the Knicks have a net rating of 58.6 in 22 minutes (or +29).

In back-to-back tight wins over the Toronto Raptors, Shamet scored 35 combined points on 6-of-11 three-point shooting, remaining the floor and hitting big shots down the stretch in both games.

In a year where the Knicks have been uneven from quarter to quarter and the starting lineup has underwhelmed, Shamet has been a rock for the Knicks. Or, as Yahoo’s Dan Devine put it:

Every time Mike Brown reaches into his jacket pocket, he pulls out a $20 he forgot he'd tucked in there, and that $20 is Landry Shamet — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 18, 2026

Though Shamet’s game doesn’t align with the typical, high-scoring, high-volume, self-creating sixth man that has so often won the award, his contributions to the Knicks are true to the spirit of the award: a bench player who comes in, immediately impacts the games, and is hard to take off the court when the games matter most.

Already Mike Brown has told reporters that it is hard to find minutes for Bridges and Hart with Shamet playing so well.

In Year 3 with the Knicks, Shamet seems comfortable in his role and sure of what he wants and needs to do. On a team with several players who can meander with the ball, Shamet’s quick trigger and decisiveness stand out.

Good morning to everyone but especially 6MOTY & our president @landryshamet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/em0kqqC7aX — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 16, 2026

Importantly, Shamet is a steady two-way contribute. While Shamet isn’t a defensive “stopper,” he is arguably the Knicks’ best point-of-attack wing on quick guards. Shamet fights hard, slides his feet, defends with his chest, and gives good contests. There are times where he is too small or not strong enough against star-level creators, but the effort is consistently there.

Right now, Shamet’s odds to win Sixth Man of the Year are long — he is listed at just +5000 on DraftKings and +6000 on FanDuel.

It could be tempting to say that Shamet’s shooting will come back to Earth — but maybe it won’t. Shamet shot above 40% from three over his first three seasons of his career. He has shot 39% from three over the previous two seasons. He is now healthy, comfortable with his role, and for the first time in his career, spending a third straight season with the same team.

There’s a long way to go to NBA awards season, but few players are having as big of an impact on as big of a stage as Shamet is with the Knicks right now.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.