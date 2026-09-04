Another Tempting Guard for Knicks Two-Way Deal Just Emerged

At this stage of the offseason, the Knicks still have all three two-way spots to fill. This puts them in a unique position where they could not only add center help through this means, but they also have room to take a chance on an unproven player with upside at another position, too.

New York had one such candidate to consider with the Clippers recently cutting guard Sean Pedulla. Now, the Knicks have another guard that could be worth a closer look for a two-way deal, as Tristen Newton has cleared waivers following his release by the Rockets.

Tristen Newton could slot in perfectly as a two-way signing lottery ticket for the Knicks

Newton only appeared in one game during the regular season for the Rockets, scoring 12 points in 12 minutes. He’s played in nine games across two NBA seasons, with most of his time spent in the G League.

The former UConn guard was one of the best players in the G League during the 2025-26 season, averaging 25.6 ppg on 48% shooting from the field. Only two-time league MVP Mac McClung (31.8) and Jahmir Young (26.0) averaged more points last season.

Newton also recorded 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 35 games, showcasing he can have a huge impact aside from just scoring.

Newton recently played for the Rockets in Summer League, averaging 14.8 ppg in five games. He shot an okay 37.5% from the field, but he did have a 20-point game vs. the Nets.

With Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek being the only actual backup point guards on the Knicks’ roster, Newton offers a nice fit as an emergency depth option.

While everyone on the 2026-27 roster except for Andre Drummond and Tyler Nickel were part of the Knicks’ championship team this past summer, bringing another player into the fold with a championship pedigree could boost the team’s floor. While Newton wouldn’t be set up to be much of a contributor unless injuries occurred, Newton won two national championships at UConn—just like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges did at Villanova.

While Newton was more of an ancillary piece to UConn’s title team in 2022-23, he was one of their most crucial players during their 2023-24 title run. In 2023-24, he was a First Team All-American and Big East Tournament MVP, while being part of the NCAA All-Tournament team and winning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

He averaged 15.1 ppg with 6.6 rpg and 6.2 apg in his final year at UConn in 2023-24. In the championship game vs. Purdue, he scored 20 points with seven assists in a 75-60 win.

Also, there’s always the chance the Knicks move one of their guards—either Deuce McBride or Kolek—in a trade during the season. If Newton were to have a strong showing in training camp and then continue his strong play from last year’s G League season, he could warrant a stronger look at the NBA level for the Knicks, if they were to sign him.

Ultimately, having a ball-handling guard with a pedigree on a two-way contract staying ready with G League reps would make a trade of Kolek more palatable, especially with the latter being prime bait to use in a deal for extra big man help.

It’s also not like the Knicks aren’t familiar with Newton. He reportedly worked out for New York before the 2024 NBA Draft. He ended up going in the second round to the Pacers.

UConn G Tristen Newton tells media that he will work out for the Knicks before the NBA Draft



Newton led the national champions in total rebounds and assists while putting up 50/32/80 shooting splits.



(via Indiana Pacers YT) pic.twitter.com/z1m57uwq1X — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) June 18, 2024

For what it’s worth, the Stockton Kings—affiliate of Sacramento—acquired the “returning G League rights” to Newton on Monday. These will come into play if he goes unsigned, and could signal that the Kings, themselves, are interested in adding Newton at some point.

That just gives the Knicks further motivation to sign him to a two-way rather quickly, since he'd then join New York's organization rather than playing for Stockton.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.