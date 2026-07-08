Breaking Down the Knicks’ Difficult NBA Cup Group Draw

Recently, the NBA announced the group draws for the upcoming season’s NBA Cup. The Knicks will be in East Group B, which consists of them, the Cavaliers, 76ers, Heat and Pacers. It is undoubtedly the most difficult of the six groups.

Other groups have three, maybe four, playoff teams and one or two squads that are expected to be bad. Group B though is a different case. There are five legitimate threats in this group and many are calling it the group of death.

Dissecting the Knicks' competition in the NBA Cup’s 'Group of Death'

The defending NBA Cup and NBA Finals champions in the Knicks headline the group. But they will have an incredibly difficult road to getting out of this slugfest, let alone becoming the first team ever to win multiple NBA Cups.

The Cavaliers’ season ended in an incredibly disappointing manner as they got swept by the Knicks in the Conference Finals. But that is still a very good roster that is still looking to make additions.

A potential move for LeBron James could easily make them contenders once again. This will be an early-season test for Cleveland, but also an opportunity to exact some sort of revenge for having its season ended by New York.

Then there’s the team the Knicks swept right before the Cavaliers. The 76ers, much like the Cavs, were dominated by the Knicks in embarrassing fashion. But they, too, should be good again this season if healthy.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe remain one of the most entertaining and dynamic young backcourt duos in the league. A healthy Joel Embiid can give any team fits at any given point. They've also welcomed in MVP finalist Jaylen Brown in a huge shakeup that saw Paul George head to Boston.

Also like the Cavaliers, the 76ers have eliminated by the Knicks multiple times in the last few years. Surely, they would like to send a message early in the season.

The Heat are coming off of multiple disappointing seasons. After reaching the Finals and falling to the Nuggets in 2023, they’ve been stuck in the NBA purgatory that is often referred to as the play-in games.

But this is also a team that just traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo. That alone makes them better. With another move or two, they could elevate themselves to contender status.

There’s always a bit of a rivalry when New York and Miami face off, but add on the fact that everyone knows Antetokounmpo wanted to be a Knick, and the stakes are raised. Also, a win against the defending champions would be a big statement win for the new-look Heat as well as they embark on a new era.

And last, but surely not least, is the Pacers. They were largely irrelevant last season. But they are just one year removed from taking the eventual champion Thunder to a Game 7 in the Finals.

If Tyrese Haliburton can regain his pre-injury form and Ivica Zubac can fit in seamlessly, the Pacers could once again be a real threat as well. Indiana is the only team in the group that has had success against the Knick recently. And it just so happens to be success in the most important games of the season.

Contrary to the other matchups, it will be the Knicks looking to get some revenge and make a statement in this one.

The Knicks can still repeat. Depending on how they start the 2026-27 season, they might even enter the NBA Cup as favorites. But considering other groups get to play teams like the Nets, Bucks, Kings, and Pelicans, making it out of this one would be an impressive feat on its own.