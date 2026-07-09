Jonas Valanciunas Knicks Signing Seems Unlikely Despite His Release

The Knicks' quest to shore up the center spot took another turn on Wednesday, as the Nuggets reportedly decided to waive Jonas Valančiūnas in favor of cap savings. This now puts a proven veteran talent up for grabs for New York, which is an obvious fit after losing two backups in free agency.

However, looking deeper at a possible Valančiūnas-Knicks pairing, there are several significant obstacles in the way.

Knicks may face a few issues in trying to sign Jonas Valanciunas as he enters free agency

First off, Valančiūnas needs to clear waivers before New York will get a chance to sign him. The team can't afford his $10 million salary for 2026-27, but another squad could.

The center market has been hotter than expected for even small names, so a rival franchise may opt to eat that cost to guarantee landing the big man and keeping him away from others in need like the Knicks.

Then there's the fact Valančiūnas is a major threat to head overseas even if he does clear waivers. International outlet BasketNews.com reported on Wednesday that "Valančiūnas is expected to return to Europe and sign a 2-year deal with the EuroLeague team Zalgiris Kaunas if he clears waivers."

In addition, Basket News notes that Zalgiris "received a positive response" from Valančiūnas when gauging his interest in coming home to Lithuania. At 34 years old now, he may very well prefer to play out the rest of his career where he started and surrounded by familiar faces.

To top things off, there's the NBA competition aspect New York has to contend with even if the center does stick around in the United States.

As mentioned, the market has put a premium on backup big men this summer, meaning Valančiūnas could get a substantial offer even if his $10 million tab isn't picked up off of waivers.

NYK was interested in Jonas Valanciunas in ‘24 offseason. "We had a lot of talks with different teams. New York (was) one of them,” he said then. NYK will have solid depth at center if Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses Knicks in his current free agency. He is… https://t.co/rzZ7wKqzM8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 9, 2026

The Knicks don't have much more than the minimum to offer as they stick below the second apron at all costs. This puts them at a big disadvantage in talks, as Valančiūnas doesn't have the same emotional investment to willingly take a discount like Landry Shamet or Jose Alvarado did.

Money isn't the only thing that talks in this situation, however. Given Valančiūnas is still a productive big, as evidenced by his 8.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg this past season, he's well within his rights to demand a significant role guaranteed to lure him away from the overseas temptation.

New York can't exactly offer that with another established veteran in Andre Drummond who just signed. A platoon, or even being the third-string center, isn't going to appeal much to Valančiūnas, who could chase a ring on another team as a main backup/sixth man or go start in Europe and contend for a title there.

The chance to play in the Big Apple is alluring to some, but it may not carry as much weight here as Valančiūnas flirts with going back home. He's already considered going overseas before, so it's clear ending his NBA career with a ring isn't of the utmost priority for him.

The destination and championship pedigree are the top two bargaining chips the Knicks could use with Valančiūnas, so the fact potentially neither is huge for him seriously hurts their chances. Throw in he'd have to fight for his role when he could have stress-free offers elsewhere, and New York's case seems pretty weak, even if the interest is there.