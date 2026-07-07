Dorian Finney-Smith Gamble Is Worth It for Knicks If He's Bought Out

The New York Knicks are a bit of a mystery as free agency heads into its second week. The Knicks have the financial wiggle room to add two more veteran minimum contracts, and there's several options between the in-house Jordan Clarkson or chasing a bigger fish like LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan.

However, a new dark horse target could be Dorian Finney-Smith. The 10-year veteran was recently acquired by the Charlotte Hornets, along with three second-round picks, in a cost-cutting move by Houston.

According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, it’s unlikely that he will suit up for the Hornets, setting up DFS as a buyout candidate who could be open to a minimum for a chance to resuscitate his stocks.

The Knicks could pursue Finney-Smith as a low-risk, high-reward addition

Finney-Smith has three years left on his contract, but only this upcoming season is guaranteed at $13.3 million. Charlotte already has Naz Reid, Royce O’Neal, Grant Williams and Tidjane Salaun at forward, so rerouting Finney-Smith or simply buying him out are both fully on the table.

Last summer, Finney-Smith entered free agency as a hot commodity. Multiple contending teams chased the two-way wing, who eventually agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Rockets. That contract quickly become an albatross.

A lingering ankle injury caused the prototypical 3-and-D wing to miss nearly the first three months of the season. In 37 games, Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 steals, all career lows. He also shot with career-worst inefficiency, averaging 33.3% from the field and 27% from long distance.

However at his best, Finney-Smith is regarded as one of the 10-15 best defenders in the league. The Virginia native's versatility was key to making small-ball units work during his days with Dallas, Brooklyn and the Lakers.

He's always provided elite defensive activity and rarely turns the ball over. The undrafted product is also a career 35.9% shooter from beyond the arc.

As concerning as the injury questions are, Finney-Smith is only a year removed from averaging 8.7 points and knocking down threes at a 41.1% clip (on five attempts per game) during 63 appearances split between the Nets and Lakers. Barring a clean bill of health, the rugged forward would be a worthwhile gamble for the Knicks.

New York's medical staff, spearheaded by Casey Smith, has been renowned for their work and would provide an ideal spot to get his career back on track. Surely Finney-Smith saw how the team maximized Mitchell Robinson despite his health issues, and the ability to be treated by a top-flight group is a sneakily big bargaining chip.

The biggest thing DFS needs for his career to not go up in flames is being healthy enough to play, and play well. He'd get that with the Knicks, plus the chance to compete for supporting rotation role and huge stage to do so with everyone around the league watching what New York does as defending champs.

It doesn't hurt that Finney-Smith was teammates with Jalen Brunson for four years in Dallas and spent parts of three seasons living in New York while with the Nets. That should allow him to face less issues settling in, which could help him return to form sooner.

This might all be a moot point if Finney-Smith isn't bought out or if the Knicks are gung ho on retaining Clarkson. It seems, however, that New York is waiting to see if a player gets waived that catches the front office's eye, and maybe that'll be the former defensive ace.