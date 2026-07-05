DeMar DeRozan Could Be Exactly What Knicks Need Off Bench

I’ve seen many folks -including myself- discuss the potential of LeBron James hitching his wagon to the New York Knicks on a discounted veteran minimum deal. There is a large subset of fans who aren’t even open to that far-fetched possibility, but how about the idea of DeMar DeRozan?

Earlier this week, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reported that things could be coming to an end between the Sacramento Kings and DeRozan. According to Iko, DeRozan "is hoping to accelerate his exit." Only $10 million of DeRozan’s expiring contract is guaranteed, as he's owed $25 million for the 2026-27 season.

If a trade cannot be reached, the expectation is that Sacramento will stretch the remainder of his guaranteed salary, which would make the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent.

The CBA rule that restricts first-apron teams, which the Knicks are, from signing buyout players who previously made more than the mid-level exception, which DeRozan does, wouldn't apply since that rule only applies when a player is waived during the season.

The pros and cons of DeRozan theoretically signing with the Knicks

DeRozan's market will depend on whether he is willing to sign for the minimum, and he might be open to that if it means joining a contender. The Knicks have roughly $6.2 million left under the second apron, enough for two minimum deals with some change to spare. One of those spots seems penciled in for another big, and another ticketed for a possible reunion with Jordan Clarkson.

The Knicks don't need much, but they could use another ball handler, as there's not much creation off the bench. Clarkson's rebirth as a gritty defender and rebounding menace was fun. But we can all agree that 6-foot-6 DeRozan would be an upgrade, especially considering it would cost peanuts.

Pending DeRozan's willingness to accept a lesser volume role, the mid-range assassin as a sixth man has plenty of appeal. The six-time All-Star can still get buckets and play-make in non-Brunson minutes. He can still self-create buckets at a very high level, as over half of his offense is self-created. He's elite at drawing fouls, is an underrated passer, and is as durable as they come.

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last five seasons, DeRozan has averaged 76.6 games per season while playing 35.4 minutes per night. The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while appearing in 77 games last season. He's quietly moved his way up to 16th all-time on the NBA’s scoring list and should pass Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and possibly Russell Westbrook this upcoming season.

There are some downsides, however. The Knicks do already have plenty of scoring firepower among their five starters. DeRozan's shot selection is among the worst in the association, and he’s often labeled as a flawed player who is tough to plug into most teams.

DeRozan doesn't typically make the teams he plays on better. The 17-year pro has been to the playoffs just once since 2018-19 and last played on a winning team with the 2021-'22 Bulls. He's known for disappearing across his 63 postseason games, but has been open about his mental health struggles.

DeRozan could immediately benefit by joining Knicks over other teams

That said, a good, healthy, winning environment might be good for him. Mike Brown coached DeRozan for 31 games with the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season before getting axed. He and OG Anunoby have a strong relationship dating back to their days in Toronto. He's a pro's pro, and if he wants to sacrifice for the greater good of winning, the Knicks can offer him that opportunity.

We should look for Detroit, Miami, Toronto, and the Los Angeles teams to express interest. DeRozan might prefer to stay on the West Coast, where he grew up and played his college basketball at USC. He might want a full-circle moment back in Toronto. He might be able to secure more than the minimum or a starting role elsewhere, too.

For the Knicks, it's not just about adding DeRozan's production to what you have, but also keeping him away from teams in the Eastern Conference looking to dethrone the champs. The more offensive firepower the Knicks have, the merrier.