Earning the 3-Seed Continues to Haunt Knicks in 2026 Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are proving to be every bit of the challenging first-round opponent that many feared they would be for the New York Knicks. Even though New York has the only double-digit wins of any team in this series, this matchup seems like it could go any direction, especially with self-inflicted problems closing the gap between these two squads.

Even worse, the Knicks are watching the Boston Celtics, who loom as a potential second round opponent, put away the Philadelphia 76ers quickly. Meanwhile, the other half of the Eastern Conference bracket has been a trainwreck.

Considering New York had a chance to influence its playoff path down the stretch, it's hard not to wonder if things should've been handled differently.

Hindsight isn't on Knicks' side as playoff bracket takes clearer shape in the East

It is clear that the Knicks wanted to end the regular season with simply the highest seed they could attain. There was no zero interest from Mike Brown in resting his starters, allowing the team to be in the hunt for the No. 2 seed into the final week of the campaign.

However, this also introduced a wider range of outcomes as New York took a "let the chips fall where they may" approach. Atlanta, on the other hand, took matters into its own hands with seeding. The Hawks opted to rest their starters in their final game, severely hurting their chances of the 5-seed and pushing them to No. 6.

Now, the Knicks are facing the consequences of taking the high ground on tanking.

They're being put to the test against a team they knew was dangerous, between its high-powered backcourt and ascending star Jalen Johnson. New York's seen the kind of damage the Hawks' guard play can do, with CJ McCollum putting on a show in the first three games, making the series 2-1 in Atlanta's favor.

Now, Brown and co. have been able to make adjustments to knot things up. But being forced to make changes quicker than anticipated, while also giving up the series lead, positions the Knicks as more of the prey in this situation.

It's become New York's responsibility to come up with different approaches, while Atlanta gains more insight with each counter the Knicks throw out.

Celtics making quick work of Sixers hurts Knicks in second round

And this is just the first of potentially three series before the NBA Finals. One of the biggest downsides of being the No. 3 seed was the fact that it would set up the Celtics as a likely second-round opponent. Even more, New York would be facing a Boston team that may have a rest advantage with an easier matchup.

Unfortunately, this fear is coming true despite Philly's Game 2 upset. The C's enter Tuesday night with a chance to close the book on their series, while the Knicks face at least one more game, and it'd be no surprise if their tilt against the Hawks goes the distance.

This sets up a possibly drained New York to face a Celtics squad riding the high of a quick first round, all while having had more time for both rest and preparation to exploit the weaknesses the Knicks have shown to begin the playoffs.

East's ugly playoffs could've benefited Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks are seeing the other side of the bracket look incredibly weak. The doubts about the Detroit Pistons as a 1-seed are turning out to be true, with Detroit's regular-season success not translating at all to the playoffs and the 8-seed Magic being one game from advancing.

In the 4-5 matchup, neither the Toronto Raptors nor the Cleveland Cavaliers looks like a team that would give New York as many challenges as Atlanta has. Toronto has been incredibly wing-dependent and without much guard or big-man contributions, which the Knicks are well-suited to go up against. Cleveland has seen its bigs shrink under the postseason lights and is relying on 36-year-old James Harden as a main source of offense.

In another timeline, the Knicks are the 4-seed with home-court advantage still, and facing the Raptors or Cavaliers, while having an easier time. They'd be preparing to take on a Magic team in the second round that had to stave off elimination in the Play-In Tournament just to get here, clearing the way to another ECF appearance.

Sure, it's good for New York to work out some of its kinks now that the Hawks are exposing. And if the Knicks manage to get past the Celtics in the second round, then their Eastern Conference Finals may be more manageable.

But it's a long way to get there now with their 3-seed journey being as difficult as it could be. Sometimes luck is the biggest determinant on the way to a championship. Injuries, upsets, and how the bracket is set up can lead a franchise to glory.

An easier playoff path is almost always going to end up being more beneficial than the most challenging one, yet the latter is where the Knicks find themselves on.