Guerschon Yabusele Just Gave Knicks Big Reminder of His Sacrifice

The Knicks have an army of people responsible for helping bring the city their first NBA Championship in 53 years. From players, coaches, the medical staff and even owner James Dolan.

But there’s also a bit of gratitude due to Guerschon Yabusele, who flopped on Broadway but should never have to buy a meal in the city ever again.

The rotund Frenchman can be offered a ring at the discretion of the organization and he is more than deserving. In February, Yabusele made the unusual move of forfeiting his $5.8 million player option for this upcoming season to make the acquisition of Jose Alvarado possible.

The effects of this sacrifice were unprecedented, as Alvarado went on to become crucial in completing the best comeback in NBA Finals history and help New York capture the championship. None of which may have happened had Yabusele took a selfish approach to protect his NBA career.

Prior to eventually being traded to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Dalen Terry, Yabusele gauged interest from teams overseas, including Panathinaikos. That's where he's now headed this summer after just signing a three-year, $12 million deal that makes him the third-highest paid player in Europe.

Free agent forward Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a three-year deal with Panathinaikos, league sources told @hoopshype. Yabusele will be one of the top three highest-paid European players. He's averaged 8.3 points over the past two NBA seasons with the 76ers, Bulls and Knicks. pic.twitter.com/UjfAxXy5S0 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 8, 2026

Though "Yabu" is cashing in, this isn't exactly what he was hoping for basketball-wise, which is a stark reminder for the Knicks about what he gave up to help their title run.

Yabusele's NBA days are numbered

"It is the NBA first,” Yabusele told Hoops Hype last month about his free agency. “Why? Very simple. If I do not go back to the NBA next season, I think it is going to be finished. We all agree. I do not think I would have a second chance to be able to go back."

After a successful return to the NBA with the Sixers in 2024-25, his stint with the Knicks was a disaster. Last summer, Yabusele was the team’s big free agent addition, where he signed for two years, $11 million. But he was an odd fit in Mike Brown’s fast paced system, looked out of shape and never found his footing.

In 41 games, Yabusele averaged 2.7 points across 8.9 minutes while shooting below 40% from the floor and 29.4% from three. The No. 16 pick of the 2016 draft will go down as a dud of signing. Not quite to the extent of Jerome James or Joakim Noah, but up there with the forgettably bad Clarence Weatherspoon and Shandon Anderson.

Despite the ugly showing, Yabusele left two parting gifts. First, the six-foot-seven big man not only gave the Knicks a window to acquire Alvarado, but also financial wiggle room this summer. Secondly, he played a huge role in mentoring youngsters Mohamed Diawara and Pacôme Dadiet, who are fellow countrymen trying to find their NBA way.

Yabusele will return overseas where he spent five years playing in China, France and with Real Madrid, where he helped the team win two EuroLeague titles. He will be well received there and should always be in good standing in New York thanks to his sacrifice.