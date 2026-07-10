How Knicks' Jack Kayil Surprise Changes Their Entire Summer League

We all thought we knew how the Knicks' Summer League team was going to look when the official roster was announced the official roster last week. Mohamed Diawara, Pacôme Dadiet, and Tyler Nickel headlined the squad, while Tyler Kolek was missing.

The third-year point guard wasn't a shoe-in for the team, but some people did think that he'd have one more summer to showcase his abilities. Kolek wasn't the biggest omission from the team, though. That honor belonged to rookie point guard Jack Kayil.

On Thursday, however, it was revealed that Kayil had gotten permission from his European club to participate in Summer League. While it's good for New York to get to see him in action, it comes with some consequences for a few others on the roster.

Jack Kayil will now steal opportunities from Knicks' Summer League cast

Given that Kayil was the team's top pick, he should get more opportunities than everybody on the roster not named Diawara, Dadiet, or Tyler Nickel. The front office, which was maligned for their decision to draft a 20 year-old during a championship window, may feel pressured to play Kayil.

Under Summer League head coach T.J. Saint, the Knicks could likely lean on the quartet of Kayil, Dadiet, Diawara, and Nickel a lot. With New York's salary cap situation leaving little to no flexibility moving forward, they may eventually need to rely on some of their younger players.

While all four of them have a lot of room to grow, this summer could provide both the team and the fans of a preview of things to come. There won't be many, if any, opportunities during the season for all of them to play a lot of minutes. It'll behoove them to give them as long of a leash as possible to further assess their futures within the team.

🇩🇪 Jack Kayil has been quietly having an amazing season for Alba Berlin at 20 year old. Over the last 4 games the Gonzaga commit has put up



24 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL vs Bamberg

20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL vs AEK

24 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST vs Trier

20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST vs Kardista pic.twitter.com/0C9tjpU7Ag — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) February 7, 2026

Also, for the other players looking to use these games as a way to potentially play their way on to an NBA team, it is tough news.

Jaden Akins, who was among the most highly anticipated players outside of the aforementioned names, will take the biggest hit. The shifty 6'4" guard averaged 14.7 ppg and 4.4 apg in 33 games in the G League last year. He would've been the lead guard if Kayil remained out, but the latter's last-minute addition crowds Akins' path.

Keith Palek III, who averaged 17.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 3.6 apg at Missouri State, and Treysen Eaglestaff, a rookie guard out of West Virginia who averaged 18.9 ppg just two seasons ago, will also likely see their minutes reduced.

Kayil showing up is going to create a bit of competition between the four headliners for New York in Vegas, too, which was less of an issue before with fewer mouths to feed.

Now it's four scoring-minded players in Diawara, Dadiet, Nickel and Kayil who'll be looking to get buckets, but there's only one ball to go around.

Diawara is in the driver's seat as the only one with a clear lane to getting significant minutes in the rotation this season. Dadiet likely slots in behind due to his extended time with the team. But the rookie duo of Kayil and Nickel could be fighting for who starts off the season ahead in the team's mind.

They don't play the same positions so it won't necessarily be direct compeition. But both players will want to get off on the right foot and prove that the team was correct in drafting them.

There's no guarantee that Diawara will play the entirety of the Summer League. He's expected to have a role this upcoming season, so New York may shut him down after a few games.

And if Atkins, Palek or Eaglestaff can stand out, the Knicks or another team could still sign them. But it's hard to deny the fact that Kayil's inclusion in the roster does create another hurdle in their journey to making an NBA roster.