Jack Kayil Is Giving Knicks Every Reason to Change Their Minds

When the Knicks initially drafted rookie combo guard Jack Kayil, thoughts immediately went to whether he'd be stashed overseas to cut costs. Kayil spoke out against this idea, making it clear he wanted to stay with the organization and develop within their walls.

But rumblings then came out that New York planned to keep him playing international ball. While disappointing, it made sense considering he's still raw and would likely not contribute anytime soon for a title contender.

However, Kayil has now become a major factor for the Knicks' Summer League team, and his early flashes could be tempting enough to move up his initial timeline.

Knicks shouldn't want to keep Jack Kayil overseas after his Summer League performance

Kayil immediately made his presence felt in his Vegas debut against the Spurs last weekend.

On a day when nearly the entire roster struggled to put the ball in the hoop, the German guard was the third-highest scorer with 12 points. Though he didn't shoot particularly well (5-of-14 FG), the aggressiveness and confidence were nice to see from a rookie who could shrink with all the eyes on him.

Jack Kayil off the bench in his summer league debut



12 points

5 rebounds

3 assists pic.twitter.com/7OgRTQhUI4 — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 11, 2026

Kayil helped in other ways, too. He had five rebounds, three on the offensive side, which shows a willingness to hustle. He also added two steals while playing physical defense and showed some possible playmaking on both ends of the floor despite being renowned for his offense.

The positive momentum from his debut directly translated into the next game, as Kayil led New York (along with Dillon Jones) to its first victory of Summer League. He was even better offensively with 19 points, 6-of-13 shooting from the field, and three makes from deep. But he also set the tone defensively with three steals, which paced the Knicks.

Jack Kayil was balling in the Knicks' win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rzpgeKDc2u — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) July 13, 2026

Even though there are two games still to go in Las Vegas, Kayil's first taste of NBA action is an undeniable success. All teams want to see from their top young players is some nice showings, and even potentially take over in an exhibition or two.

Kayil's already accomplished both despite being forced to miss the initial exhibition, and it's impossible for that to go unnoticed by New York—especially when he's outplaying guys on the actual roster like Mohamed Diawara and Pacôme Dadiet.

As a result of Kayil's great Summer League, an alteration of plans would make a ton of sense. The main reason to keep him overseas is that he's not NBA-ready, but his performance shows he can shine against (or even play with) other players around the league.

Sending him back to Germany would only feel like a demotion when he's capturing attention around the Association. It could also damage this relationship after seemingly already ignoring Kayil's first pleas to stay with the team.

Jack Kayil says he wants to stay in the NBA this season and not go back overseas but acknowledged it’s not up to him. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 12, 2026

It's not like the Knicks don't have a way to keep Kayil around, either. The rookie is the perfect candidate for one of the team's three possible two-way contracts, which would allow him to play for the G League squad in Westchester and continue his development against better competition.

That way, New York can ensure his development—which now demands more attention given what he's shown in Sin City—is happening under its own roof. They can (and should) still bring him along slowly as he transitions to another league, but the guard has shown he's worth taking more seriously as an NBA talent.

Of course, a two-way deal also leaves room for Kayil to appear in actual games for the Knicks at any point during the season. That may be a long shot with him not turning 21 until next January, but having the option is valuable, especially if he impresses early on for Westchester.

Mike Brown has made it clear he'll use whichever player on the bench he thinks will help the team win, so keeping another option on standby in the G League only helps New York in 2026-27.

The Knicks can't call him up if he's all the way in Europe, which makes the best course of action now pretty clear: keep this promising guard around.