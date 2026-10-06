James Wiseman Is Already Changing Knicks' Entire Center Outlook

James Wiseman made his Knicks’ preseason debut on Monday, collecting eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, while gathering in five rebounds (three offensive), along with a block, in just over nine minutes of play. It was his first action since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last December right before Christmas.

The Knicks’ offense as a whole struggled with Wiseman on the floor, posting a 52.4 offensive rating (25.6% TS%) across his 19 possessions, but there were a few interesting things to take away from his performance in the Knicks’ season-opening defeat, especially in terms of New York's center situation.

James Wiseman looks like he could be answer to Knicks' third center worries

The former No. 2 overall pick showed off his rolling ability, completing a lob off of an alley-oop pass from veteran Jordan Clarkson. During his time as a professional in the NBA, Wiseman has shown that he’s pretty reliable near the basket, shooting 77.5% from 0-3 feet.

Another bucket was off a putback layup after he had reeled in an offensive rebound. The Knicks also rebounded 29.4% of their misses with Wiseman on the floor, opposed to 24.4% of their misses in the 39 minutes he wasn’t on the floor.

James Wiseman full highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers last night (120-97 L) - preseason:



8 Points on 3/4 FG (75.0%), 2/6 FT (33.3%), 5 Rebounds (2 Off. Rebs), 1 Block, 1 turnover, 2 PF, and a +/- of -13 in 9:11 minutes off the bench.



He did not play in the 1st and 4th quarters.… https://t.co/nDOBmNN1Re pic.twitter.com/sDj7B71LD9 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 6, 2026

"Just trying to contribute to the team with whatever I can do. Just really fight my hardest, that’s what I did," said Wiseman after the game to reporters.

"It felt good just trying to contribute to the team"



- James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/uJ7PVbqNxW — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) October 6, 2026

Allowing the Knicks to create extra possessions and be a roll threat definitely helps his favor. He brought much-needed intensity on the floor at both ends, whether it was gathering rebounds, blocking shots, penetrating the paint—he was doing a little bit of everything.

The Knicks have been searching for a third center option behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, the latter of whom performed well himself in his 12 minutes (six points, five rebounds, three blocks, +34.6 net rating). It’s a much-needed boost for the Knicks to see two of the centers they brought in to hopefully replace Mitchell Robinson instantly give impactful minutes when much of this offseason has been spent worrying about filling the void at main backup and third string.

It'll be interesting to see if the Knicks can tap into more with Wiseman, and they definitely have a coaching staff that knows what they’re getting with him. Don’t forget: Wiseman played for Mike Brown when he was an associate head coach with the Warriors and then Mark Bryant in Detroit when he was an assistant there (right before going to the Knicks).

According to The Post’s Stefan Bondy, Wiseman is viewed as the “front-runner” for a spot on the Knicks’ Opening Night roster, as he’s “impressed in camp, according to witnesses.” This guy is still only 25 years old—it would be a huge win for the Knicks if they were to have Wiseman provide any value that we saw when he initially was coming into the league.

The first big off the bench on Monday after KAT and Drummond was Wiseman, if you like reading the tea leaves at all. For what it’s worth, only Bruce Brown (10:19) logged more minutes among the training camp invites than Wiseman, but he most importantly played more than Tony Bradley (6:05) and Drew Eubanks (5:55).

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