Jeremy Sochan Could Play a Bigger Role vs. Spurs Than Knicks Fans Expect

Winning a seven-game series in basketball isn't easy, despite what the Knicks' path to the NBA Finals might indicate. The Knicks are riding a historic 11-game win streak into the final round of the postseason. However, they're about to face their toughest test yet when they take on Victor Wembanyama and a Spurs team that's fresh off eliminating the defending champion Thunder.

The Spurs aren't unbeatable, as they've lost six games through the first three playoff rounds. At the same time, they won't go down without a fight, especially if Wembanyama continues to dominate the postseason. "The Alien" is seemingly getting more dangerous with each passing round, and just averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.4 steals per game and .481/.400/.895 shooting splits in the Western Conference Finals.

It's going to be impossible to shut Wembanyama down completely, but the Knicks need to try everything to see what sticks. Interestingly, Jeremy Sochan—who's played only 22 minutes this postseason—might hold the keys to slowing down the Spurs' biggest threat.

Jeremy Sochan's history with Victor Wembanyama could help the Knicks

Sochan is hardly the Knicks' most important player most nights, as he's only suited up for five postseason games and hasn't played since Game 4 against the 76ers. New York's lineup is deep and good enough to succeed without him; however, that doesn't mean he can't help his teammates in the NBA Finals—especially since he seems to know how to make Wembanyama's life harder.

"Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have. And I think I know quite a lot. ... Being that tall, (Wembanyama) gets tired," Sochan said on Monday, via the New York Post's Jared Schwartz. "Give him different looks and be very physical, and make him run. And he’s gonna get tired; he’s gonna have to take some plays off, in my opinion.”

Jeremy Sochan is familiar with Victor Wembanyama from their time in San Antonio. Will that help the Knicks in the NBA Finals? | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The information that Sochan spoke about stems from his own time with the Spurs.

The former Baylor Bear was drafted ninth overall by San Antonio in 2022, spending a year with the organization before Wembanyama came to town via the 2023 draft's No. 1 pick. They remained together until the Spurs and Sochan agreed on a mutual release in February, allowing him to sign with the Knicks a few days later.

Even though they only played together for parts of three seasons, the time spent together—in-game, during practice and away from the court—helps give Sochan some insight into Wembanyama's game that no one else on the roster has.

Using Wembanyama's size against him to tire him out is a smart strategy, but it's also easier said than done. The key to doing so will be for the Knicks to remain successful on the perimeter, as they're averaging 13.1 three-pointers made (3rd) on 40.0% accuracy (1st) this postseason. They'll need Karl-Anthony Towns to hit his three-point shots early in the series, as that'll draw Wembanyama from outside of the paint, where he's at his most dangerous defensively.

The Knicks will likely use a combination of OG Anunoby and Josh Hart to guard Wembanyama, as they're two of the team's best defenders and aren't afraid to cover bigger players. Their nonstop motors should keep them glued to the Spurs' big man, forcing him to use more energy than he wants, which could chase him off the floor more frequently. Mitchell Robinson also has experience guarding Wembanyama; however, his health is still up in the air at the time of writing.

Championships are won in different ways, with unexpected contributors sometimes playing a role in the outcome. Sochan might not see much of the floor (or any at all) in the NBA Finals, but his long history with Wembanyama could be exactly what the Knicks need to shift the series in their favor.

Let's see if Sochan's intel on Wembanyama is accurate or if the 7'4" juggernaut has some new tricks that he hasn't shared with his former teammate.