Karl-Anthony Towns’ Knicks Frustrations Are Harsh, But Also Fair

Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday delivered a blunt, harsh update on where his contract extension talks stand with the New York Knicks.

“Simply put, I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me,” Towns told reporters on Monday. “And none of those things are close to happening.”

Towns is one of three Knicks rotation players eligible for a contract extension (along with Josh Hart and Miles McBride). Towns is set to make $57 million in the 2026-27 season and has a player option worth $61 million for the 2027-28 season. He can turn down that option and become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

A max extension for Towns is worth about four years, $277 million. According to multiple reports, including from Stefan Bondy of The New York Post on Monday, the Knicks’ extension offers have been worth around $200 million.

Towns was even more blunt when asked if he thinks he should be rewarded for last season’s success.

“No s–t Sherlock,” Towns said, via The Post. “I just won a championship. You’d think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys (reporters) think I have something else to prove.”

This less friendly tone from Towns has caught many off guard, yet it's also completely understandable when looking at the situation he's currently in with New York.

Towns is right to ask for more money

There is a segment of fans who will scoff at Towns’ comments. To the average person, what is the difference between $200 million and $277 million as two figures that both represent unimaginable, generational wealth.

Well, the difference is $77 million—a number that many people would have trouble walking away from.

The Knicks are right to negotiate with Towns rather than paying him the full max without second thought. Towns is a big man in his 30s, with a noted injury history. The Knicks have to juggle how to keep several expensive rotation players togehter.

And Towns noted that he’s willing to be flexible to make something work with the Knicks.

Several current Knicks have established a culture of giving something back to keep the Knicks’ cap sheet flexible. But each of those “discounts” come with a slight asterisk that needs context:

Much has been made about Jalen Brunson’s $113 million “discount,” when he signed a four-year, $156 million extension rather than waiting a year to be eligible for a five-year, $269 million contract with the Knicks. It was an extremely team-oriented move from Brunson, one that helped the Knicks build a championship contender around him. But even Brunson has noted that the $156 million he took was the maximum he could get at that moment. Brunson has acknowledged that too many players have gambled on themselves in contract years and gotten hurt. While Brunson probably would have gotten that $269 million from the Knicks, regardless he still locked in a big pay day while he could, without actually sacrificing any available dollars.

OG Anunoby took less than the max with the Knicks in 2024, signing a five-year, $212 million contract to stay in New York. But reports at the time indicated that Anunoby could have signed a four-year maximum with other teams in free agency that summer. Anunoby utilized his Bird Rights advantage with the Knicks—as he ought to!—to get an extra year and a bigger pay day than anyone else could have given him.

Mikal Bridges signed a four-year, $150 million extension with the Knicks last offseason. In doing so, he took $6 million less than this max. But Bridges’ extension also came with a 5.69% trade kicker—which would earn him back that $6 million if he is traded.

Each of these are financial discounts key Knicks players conceded to the team for the sake of financial flexibility. This is not to knock their “sacrifices.”

But asking Towns to take $77 million less than he could get, right now, from this team, would qualify as a different level of discount and sacrifice.

Towns is 30, turning 31 in November, and looking at (likely) his last big pay day in the NBA. Yes, $200 million certainly qualifies as a big pay day, but, again, a $77 million discount is a big one.

A $200 million deal puts Towns equal with Jalen Duren and behind players like LaMelo Ball and Jaren Jackson Jr. These are eye-popping figures, but they are market rates for great NBA players, and it's understanble if Towns feels he is worth more, especially coming off a championship run that couldn't have happened without him.

Surely there must be some middle ground between $200 million and $277 million. A $220 million extension, for instance, would equal Towns’ previous extension and make him the 15th highest-paid player in the league, according to Spotrac—a number that feels about on-par with Towns’ standing in the league.

The Knicks could be impacted by their own edict

It bears repeating with every analysis of the Knicks’ financial future: the Knicks can pay everyone what they’re worth. They are choosing not to.

The Knicks are operating under a self-imposed (or rather than owner-imposed) restriction to stay under the second apron. That restriction, issued by James Dolan, despite the front office's reported attempts to convince him otherwise, has already meant losing Mitchell Robinson for nothing to a division rival. It has meant leaving three key players in the wind, grappling with their own financial futures as the team prepares for a second run at a championship.

The Knicks can exceed the second apron if they wanted to. And arguably, there is no better time to than to retain the core of a championship team.

Yes, the second apron comes with harsh restrictions. It would severely inhibit the Knicks’ team-building paths, and it eventually comes with draft pick penalties. It is probably not worth risking those.

The Knicks must also factor in future extensions for Brunson and Anunoby, the former of whom will be eligible for a monster, four-year, $290 million extension and is reportedly going to get it.

But for a one- or two-year window, it is worthwhile. It would come with tough decisions down the line about how to move on from key players to duck back under the second apron. But in the interim, the Knicks are already making tough decisions about how much to pay this core, if they pay them at all.

The Knicks are right to negotiate with Towns, rather than handing over a full max. Towns is also right to want more. The Knicks can pay Towns at a team-friendly rate without annoying one of their key players in the process.

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