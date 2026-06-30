Knicks' 3 Biggest Offseason Priorities Post-Shamet Deal

With just over 24 hours remaining before the start of NBA free agency, the Knicks addressed one of their biggest offseason concerns by reportedly agreeing on a four-year deal with Landry Shamet. The new contract is an absolute bargain, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of just $6 million.

With Shamet's future in the Big Apple secure, it's time for Leon Rose & Co. to turn their attention to the remainder of the Knicks' offseason to-do list, which includes these three opportunities that can't go ignored.

1. Securing a legitimate Mitchell Robinson replacement

As relieving as it is to see Shamet's return, Mitchell Robinson's future is a different story. A combination of developing outside interest in the veteran center and Knicks owner James Dolan's desire to avoid the second apron has left the door open for Robinson's time in New York to end.

With all signs pointing towards an exit out of Madison Square Garden, the Knicks need to have a proper Robinson replacement lined up. Whether it's Yves Missi or one of the numerous free-agent centers hitting the market this week, New York must have its pulse on free agency to secure the best backup they can.

While backup centers don't get the most love, Robinson's contributions are well-appreciated among Knicks fans. The Western Kentucky product was a key factor for the majority of the postseason, which includes averaging 5.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per appearance between the NBA Finals and Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson won't be easy to replace, and the Knicks likely won't be able to do so with a 100% success rate. That's why they must lock down one of the top backup options—perhaps via trade, unless they want the frontcourt to be a concern this fall.

2. Trade Pacome Dadiet

Looking to keep the championship window open as long as possible, the Knicks should look to maximize the value of their inconsequential assets. Although he could be a solid NBA player one day, former 2024 first-round pick Pacôme Dadiet is one of those potential trade pieces, and it might be in the Knicks' best interest to turn the page on him sooner rather than later.

Dadiet, 20, didn't give much to write home about in Year 2 of his professional career. The 6-foot-9 Frenchman only averaged 1.7 ppg on 33.3 FG% in 29 outings during the regular season before being a non-factor in the postseason, playing 5.7 minutes per game across seven appearances—none coming in the NBA Finals.

It's clear that the Knicks can go all the way without Dadiet doing much, or anything at all, which is why they might want to weaponize his potential in a trade. He likely won't see much action again next season in New York, whereas another team might have a top-10 spot for him in their lineup and believe that's the key to unlocking all he has to offer.

Dadiet could be something one day, but it's in the Knicks' best interest to let another team find that out, avoiding a potential time-waster in the process. If the Knicks can get draft picks out of a situation like that and save money, that sure sounds like it fits Dolan's agenda.

3. Extend Karl-Anthony Towns

One of the Knicks' biggest current concerns is technically a future problem: needing to extend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The franchise's No. 1 center is eligible for an extension as he heads into the offseason. Towns does have a $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season, according to Spotrac; however, there's a chance that he'll decline that in favor of the biggest payday possible. His value is already sky-high after winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy this spring, and his situation could skyrocket if the Knicks can defy the odds to win back-to-back titles.

Karl-Anthony Towns's value will only increase, which is why the Knicks must extend him as soon as possible. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On June 18, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that Towns is eligible to sign a four-year, $272 million extension ($68 million AAV). Considering how the AAV for that deal is more than his player option, it might be enough to keep him in New York for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, the Knicks risk him declining his option, forcing them into a bidding war, which Dolan would like to avoid.

The Finals showed just the type of series-altering player Towns can be, giving the Knicks every reason to secure the next several years of his career. An uncertain future would be an unwanted distraction on the path towards potential back-to-back titles, cementing what needs to be done.