Knicks Have Another Pelicans Center to Consider Trading for

Two weeks ago, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that the New York Knicks tried to trade for New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi after losing Mitchell Robinson, but offers had been rebuffed multiple times. The not-so-breaking news got its own REJECTED graphic on X/Twitter.

While the Knicks have been tied to Missi dating back to the trade deadline, perhaps Leon Rose could pry away a different young big man from the Pelicans in Karlo Matkovic.

Karlo Matkovic trade would give Knicks a high-upside third center

The 25-year-old had his third-year team option exercised for $2.3 million after becoming an important bench contributor last season and is a possible under-the-radar target.

Matkovic went stretches without seeing any playing time, but he was always ready and efficient when called upon. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 14.7 minutes across 62 games. He shot 60.4% from the field and an intriguing 42.2% from long distance, which was more than a 10% point increase from his rookie season when he shot 31.8%.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina native has the versatility to serve as center or power forward. He plays above the rim on both ends and has proved, albeit on a small volume, that he can knock down outside shots. Matkovic is a great vertical athlete and uses his strength and nose for the ball to grab contested rebounds.

Thanks to his impressive vertical leap, Matkovic could be a real lob threat out of pick and rolls and that's something the Knicks are lacking without Robinson's inside presence. On the defensive side, he's a strong rim protector for his size and can defend multiple positions.

Drafted by the Pelicans with the 52nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Matkovic stayed overseas for two more before coming stateside. He honed his skills playing for BC Mega Basket in Serbia, which has produced Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac and Goga Bitadze in recent years. He also has experience playing for the Croatian national team and competing in the Eurocup.

The Pelicans are one of four NBA teams that haven't made a non-draft new addition yet this summer. One team is the Thunder, who are focused on keeping their own guys. The other two are the Cavaliers and Warriors, who are waiting on LeBron James. It's been a puzzling offseason to say the least for a team that went 26-56 last year.

The Knicks are seeking a third center to add to the equation either through trade or a thinning free agent market. They can tempt Joe Dumars with the extra draft capital they recently picked up and/or someone like Tyler Kolek to bolster the Pelicans back court depth.

We know Dumars sees Missi as a core piece, but maybe Matkovic isn't and can be had for the right price.