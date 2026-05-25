Knicks Doubts and Criticism Increasingly Falling Flat as Historic Domination Continues

The Knicks are good. Very good. And while we're still in the process of finding out how good they are, and how far they'll go, it's just statistically undeniable that New York deserves to be in the conversation with the two remaining Western Conference teams. Yet, there are many, fans and media alike, who still strongly disagree with that idea.

After their surgical and steady Game 3 win over the Cavaliers, they are now undefeated in their last 10 playoff games, something only nine other teams have done, and they've done so in dominating fashion. They have a +225 point differential during that span, which is the best by any team over a 10-game span in the regular season, or postseason. Their 10 wins by double-digit points are tied (with the 2017 Warriors and 2013 Heat) for the most over the first three rounds of a single postseason. They have won five straight playoff road games by 10 or more points, which is tied for the longest streak in NBA playoff history.

But there seem to be a couple of reasons the Knicks aren't getting the respect they deserve.

Strength of schedule being downplayed unfairly

Is this the single most difficult or impressive run to an NBA Finals ever? Of course not, but that doesn't automatically mean it should be discredited. And besides, the run holds up better against the West than it gets credit for.

Prior to their current series, the Thunder faced the Suns, a solid but far from elite team, and a Lakers team without Luka Doncic and with a banged-up Austin Reaves. The reigning champs deserve some benefit of the doubt, but it's not hard to cast doubt on their 2026 run if you want to. And for the Spurs? The young Trail Blazers and banged-up Timberwolves weren't exactly formidable opponents either.

And the Knicks' opponents may well be better than they're getting credit for. The Hawks with McCollum were on pace for 54 wins with a +5.7 Net Rating, and had an 18-2 stretch late in the season. The 76ers were on pace for 52 wins in games with Joel Embiid and had eliminated the Celtics, who were among the favorites in the East. And the Cavaliers were a 60-win paced team with a net rating of +4.8 with James Harden, and had just knocked off the top-seeded Pistons.

The fact that the Knicks made these opponents look so bad seems to be held against New York, rather than being seen as a sign of just how good the Knicks are.

What-ifs in the East

The Knicks seem to be getting docked marks for not having to play the Celtics or the Pistons. But what can you do except beat the teams in front of you? If either team had managed to avoid being eliminated (by a team the Knicks have dominated, no less), then we could have had an answer to how the Knicks would fare. Instead, the Knicks have simply gone out and beaten down the only opponents available to them.

And consider that these opponents weren't expected to be pushovers heading into any of the series. The Knicks opened as just -290 favorites against the Hawks, -270 favorites against the 76ers and -265 favorites against the Cavaliers. Compare that to, say, the Spurs at -2000 against the Timberwolves and the Thunder at -1600 against the Lakers.

It's not like picking the Thunder or Spurs over the Knicks is outrageous. Those are incredibly good teams that would pose unique challenges against the Knicks. And they would absolutely be better than any team the Knicks have played so far.

But basing that argument on the strength of competition they've faced in the postseason is overly simplistic and borders on lazy.

Not only are the Knicks putting up historic numbers in the postseason, but they're also one of only five opponents to score a win against the Spurs since January. And how about the Knicks leading both the Spurs and Thunder in Net Rating since January 20?

Don't expect the narrative around this Knicks team to change heading into the NBA Finals, but that disrespect isn't going to impact what they're capable of on the court. And the Knicks are just five wins away from vindicating their fans in having defended their team through the postseason.